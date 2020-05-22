Bookworm Buddies by Becky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TITLE: “Abigail's New Hope" (The first book in the Wayne County Series.)

AUTHOR: Mary Ellis

At the age of 30 Abigail was an experienced midwife having assisted the local doctor and several midwives in the area. She understood how quickly things can change and go wrong for mothers and babies during childbirth. Because she had no license her duties included preparing the mother to be and caring for the newborn, but she could not deliver a baby because Ohio and Pennsylvania required midwives to be licensed nurses. She was on call 24s with her cellphone with her at all times.

One hot summer night she was called out to a new family in the community. The local doctor was tending to another emergency so she went alone. She delivered a healthy boy named Abraham but the young mother did not survive. Why did the young people refuse to call for an ambulance? Abigail knew the rules but delivered the baby just the same. Why? In just a few minutes a young husband Nathan and first time father became a widower and a single parent. Who would care for the baby? Nathan blamed himself for his wife’s death because the doctor warned them that childbirth could kill mom and baby. So why then did Ruth insist on bearing a child? Generosity of the community had no limits.