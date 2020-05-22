Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Abigail's New Hope" (The first book in the Wayne County Series.)
AUTHOR: Mary Ellis
At the age of 30 Abigail was an experienced midwife having assisted the local doctor and several midwives in the area. She understood how quickly things can change and go wrong for mothers and babies during childbirth. Because she had no license her duties included preparing the mother to be and caring for the newborn, but she could not deliver a baby because Ohio and Pennsylvania required midwives to be licensed nurses. She was on call 24s with her cellphone with her at all times.
One hot summer night she was called out to a new family in the community. The local doctor was tending to another emergency so she went alone. She delivered a healthy boy named Abraham but the young mother did not survive. Why did the young people refuse to call for an ambulance? Abigail knew the rules but delivered the baby just the same. Why? In just a few minutes a young husband Nathan and first time father became a widower and a single parent. Who would care for the baby? Nathan blamed himself for his wife’s death because the doctor warned them that childbirth could kill mom and baby. So why then did Ruth insist on bearing a child? Generosity of the community had no limits.
Abigail was arrested for Ruth’s death on charges of manslaughter, practicing midwifery without a license, practicing medicine without a license and possession and sale of a dangerous controlled drug meant for emergency use only. How would her arrest affect her young children and husband? How long would she be in jail? Why would the English judge set such a high bail? Very few Amish had ever been arrested and never a woman certainly not the bishop’s daughter! Even though she was Amish she had to wear the jail uniform without her cap. She was allowed to keep her Bible and was very grateful to the matron who explained the rules and procedures to her. As the English proceedings were conducted how did the Amish community deal with it? How could they help Abigail? What punishment did she receive?
Young single parent and father Nathan attended counseling sessions, but at the first meeting he walked out. Why? How did he see the counseling sessions ? Was he blaming Abigail for Ruth’s death? Who would help him raise his son?
Another part of the story includes Abigail’s sister Catherine who comes to help with the children while she is in jail. Catherine falls in love with Isaiah who was deaf and lived on the family farm as a hermit. She is determined to help him overcome his handicap and change his lifestyle from a hermit to a responsible hard worker in the community. Would she accomplish her goals of sending him to a deaf school, attend community events, and eventually marry him? A double story in one book is worth reading as both have lots of exciting happenings.
