TITLE: “Eva Peron”
AUTHOR: Alicia Ortiz
Eva, often referred to as Evita, was a powerful political force in Argentina. She was born in 1919 as an illegitimate daughter to a very wealthy father but to a very poor family. Why did her father leave the family in such a desperate situation? Her dream was to be a star in the theater, but she gave that up when she married Juan Peron, dictator of Argentina. Her entire life was one of secrets and forbidden words but despite betrayals for survival there always was a blind faith that joined the three generations of her grandmother, mother and herself.
In her early school years she was always last in math and first in poetry tasks. At fifteen she was raped by a young boy and left for dead, but a trucker rescued her. How did he help? How did this change her life? Why did she go to Argentina? How did she meet her future husband Juan Peron?
By age 20 she starred in many radio soap operas and her photos appeared in popular magazines. She distributed food among the poor, helped build schools for the poor, and developed programs to help the elderly, unemployed, and homeless. Doesn’t this remind you of Princess Diana? On the average she received 12, 000 letters daily from around the world and became more popular than her husband. She became a public speaker and spent three months in Europe on behalf of her husband. Why was he in a military prison? For how long? What did she and the pope talk about? What was the highlight of her trip to Europe? It wasn’t all fashion, glitz and glamour because in Bern rocks were thrown at her causing a broken windshield injuring the driver; in another town tomatoes were thrown at her. How were these situations handled?
Eva accomplished much for Argentina, including voting rights for women and the Women’s Peronist Party to give women more voice in political matters. She worked for the poor, homeless, and elderly in whatever way she could. Her husband was jealous of her accomplishments and the love she was shown by the people of the world. She had the opportunity to be vice president but withdrew her candidancy due to her health. What did she die from? Why was her body not buried right away? There was a month of national mourning for this extraordinary woman in Argentina’s history.
I found this book interesting but difficult to read because of so many misconceptions, myths, and different interpretations of the many situations presented within the story. There is a lot of Juan Peron’s life explained too including their personal life. What was the marriage like? How long did he rule the country? As the ruler of Argentina what did Juan accomplish for his country?
