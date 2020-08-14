Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Embraced by the Light”
AUTHOR: Betty Eadie
The author is the daughter of a Sioux mother, mother of eight children, and grandmother to eight. She was raised on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. This is not just her story of dying during surgery and coming back to life; it is actually a journey into the meaning of this life.
Near death experiences are real and not hallucinations, and that is what this book is about. Her experience answers questions people have had for years about near death experiences and the dying process. Why are some people bothered by such an experience? Why are others reluctant to return to the body?
Betty’s first near death experience occurred at the age of 4 when she was hospitalized for whooping cough and double pneumonia. Her second such experience happened at age 31 when she was in the hospital for a partial hysterectomy.What were these events like for her? Did she share it with others? What caused these near death experiences?
Her story begins with happy times at the Brainerd Indian Training School and her beliefs of God were nurtured there. How? Why? Her question to the matron was “Is there really a god?” How did the matron respond? She and her siblings attended a Catholic boarding school where her sister Thelma was often punished with the nuns using a long pole with a ball on the end. Sometimes Thelma was beaten with a garden hose and then forced to thank the nun; if she didn’t obey this order she was beaten again. Why was Thelma always in trouble? Why was God allowing this to happen? How long would the children have to be at the school?
Betty quit school at age 15 to care for her younger sister and she felt sorry for herself. Why was her life controlled by others? Why didn’t the mother care for the child? At 15 Betty was married, hoping life would be much better. Six years later she had four children of her own but baby Cindy died. From what? The marriage ended in divorce and she moved to Reno, Nevada. It was there she met and married Joe. They had two sons and her life was perfect when they moved to the air force base in Texas. What was military life like for her? During another pregnancy she was told by doctors her baby wouldn’t live and if it did there would be deformities. Was abortion an option?
Over the next few years she had several medical problems that put her in the hospital for a hysterectomy at which time her second near death experience took place. Was this the “valley of the shadow of death?” What was it like to meet the Savior? She described in detail what the near death experience was like and how she felt. How long did it last? If she shared the experience would anyone believe it? Five years later Betty confronted the doctor about the night she died. What really had happened? Why did she wait so long for answers to her agonizing questions?
Because of depression she and her husband agreed to foster care for a Native American girl for 10 months. Having to return the child to the adoptive couple caused much suffering for Betty’s family. How was the baby doing in a new home? Was she treated well and loved? Was there any chance of seeing her or getting her back into their lives? Betty lists seven things we can learn from her story. Now what could they be? Read for answers and much more of her story.
