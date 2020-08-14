Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Betty quit school at age 15 to care for her younger sister and she felt sorry for herself. Why was her life controlled by others? Why didn’t the mother care for the child? At 15 Betty was married, hoping life would be much better. Six years later she had four children of her own but baby Cindy died. From what? The marriage ended in divorce and she moved to Reno, Nevada. It was there she met and married Joe. They had two sons and her life was perfect when they moved to the air force base in Texas. What was military life like for her? During another pregnancy she was told by doctors her baby wouldn’t live and if it did there would be deformities. Was abortion an option?

Over the next few years she had several medical problems that put her in the hospital for a hysterectomy at which time her second near death experience took place. Was this the “valley of the shadow of death?” What was it like to meet the Savior? She described in detail what the near death experience was like and how she felt. How long did it last? If she shared the experience would anyone believe it? Five years later Betty confronted the doctor about the night she died. What really had happened? Why did she wait so long for answers to her agonizing questions?

Because of depression she and her husband agreed to foster care for a Native American girl for 10 months. Having to return the child to the adoptive couple caused much suffering for Betty’s family. How was the baby doing in a new home? Was she treated well and loved? Was there any chance of seeing her or getting her back into their lives? Betty lists seven things we can learn from her story. Now what could they be? Read for answers and much more of her story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0