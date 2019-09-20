TITLE: “A Sister’s Hope”
AUTHOR: Wanda Brunstetter (book three of the series)
In book two we learned of the many attacks on the Hostetter family. As we continue our journey with them the attacks also continue! A headless scarecrow, an egged house, more threatening notes , a workshop blown up, five dead cows, fences cut, reins cut, and a stolen buggy and horse are just a few of the devastating, destructive attacks. When will it end? How much can the family tolerate? It was hard for the family to hope and have faith when things go from bad to worse.
We learn how Abe’s children respond to the woman raising them. Why Gideon so defiant? Can he get help for his grieving over the loss of his mother? Why does he prefer to stay alone so much?
Ruth got married but to whom? When Luke and Martha plan their wedding is it with or without her dad’s blessing ? Why is Luke still a suspect in the horrible attacks? Does Aunt Rosemary choose to stay with the Amish family and community?
A new unexpectedly visitor arrives one day in search of his granddaughter? Who was this visitor? Will he claim his granddaughter? Who is the granddaughter? Will she recognize him ? Will she want to be with him?
After two long suffering years of attacks it is over! Who admits to the crimes? Why? Can he be forgiven? What were the consequences? What clues led to him? What was the future for the three sisters going to be like? Enjoy.
