Bookworm Buddies by Becky

One horrible experience she witnessed was 14-year-old Emmett Til who was beaten until he was unrecognizable with one ear cut off, one eye gouged out and then shot. Who was responsible for such a beating? Why? Was anyone caught and punished for this horrible crime? Who was responsible for destroying Fred Shuttlesworth home? With such things happening Condi’s dream was to get into politics as an adult and to help the black population.

In 1965 the march from Selma to Montgomery took place. By August the Voting Rights Act became law and the Black Panthers formed. Did Condi understand all this? She was well-educated and professionally served on many boards and committees. Nineteen honors were bestowed on Condi from 1971-1984. Her parents were teachers and provided her with the best education possible and we all know she achieved her goals and dreams. Music was a big part of her life.

Her personal life included an engagement to Rick but it was dissolved. Why? By whom? In 1981 her mother died from cancer. How could Condi proceed with her life and career without her best friend? Seven years later her father remarried. How did Condi get along with her stepmother? Her father had a very successful career. By now Condi was referred to as the expert in Russian politics and traveled often giving speeches. She was part of the Joint Chief of Staff under President George H. Bush. She was at the bargaining table with the president and Mikhail Gorbachev. What suggestions did she have for them? Did they follow her suggestions? When she left the White House she returned to teaching at Stanford University. What did she teach? How long did she teach? She and her father founded the Center for a New Generation for disadvantaged kids. Where? What was the purpose of the center? All through her political life she continued playing piano and gave concerts. How did her father die? Did she continue a relationship with her stepmother?