TITLE: “A Life That Matters: The Legacy of Terri Schiavo”
AUTHOR: Mary and Robert Schindler (her parents)
Terri’s life was too brief and her death was prolonged and very agonizing for 15 years. Her parents wanted her to live as long as possible under their constant care, but her husband and the court system had different ideas. What caused Terri to be in a “persistent vegetative state?
Was she aware of her surroundings? How did her husband Michael deal with such tragedy and trauma? What became of the millions of dollars once awarded to her for her care? Why was rehab not allowed and by whom?
On Oct. 24, 2001 the feeding tube was removed and she was left to die at the order of the courts! The courts were emotionless but the country was full of emotions for Terri and her family. Governor Bush of Florida and Pope John Paul II joined forces on her behalf and her story became world wide news. Then how did their support help if it did? On Oct. 20, 2003 a new law had passed which could save Terri’s life. Will it? Already she had gone without food or water for a week , and was still alive!!! What would be next for Terri? Would her parents be allowed their wish? Does her husband have more control in decision making since Terri remained in the coma the entire time? Terri’s story touched lives of millions of people world wide.
Because of her horrible experiences through court decisions and stalling in time her parents founded the Terri Schindler Schiavo Foundation in order to save lives and fight for the rights of severely disabled victims, and to prevent other families from going through what they did for fifteen long devastating years. Terri’s story touched lives of millions of people and let it touch yours too.
