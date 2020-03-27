Bookworm Buddies by Becky

After his wife and baby girl, Clara, were killed in a car accident, the young dad, Robert Dillon, and daughter Nicky, 12, moved from New York to New Hampshire. He was an architect in New York but now became a carpenter and lived in isolation and was deeply grieving. One day as they hiked the woods on snowshoes near their house they discovered a newborn baby wrapped in a bloody towel and sleeping bag! Who would leave a baby to die in the snow? Why? The baby has the cord hanging from her navel. What should Robert and Nicky do? The last hundred yards to their house seemed to be the longest distance they had ever encountered. After wrapping the baby in clean flannel shirts a laundry basket served as a bed as they head to Mercy Hospital. Will the baby survive? What kind of mother leaves her baby in the snow? The police and doctors had lots of questions for Robert of course. Why did Robert leave the sleeping bag in the snow? Will the baby be able to play basketball without a finger? Will she have trouble walking without toes? Was this the result of frost bite?