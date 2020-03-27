Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: "Light on Snow"
AUTHOR: Anita Shreve
After his wife and baby girl, Clara, were killed in a car accident, the young dad, Robert Dillon, and daughter Nicky, 12, moved from New York to New Hampshire. He was an architect in New York but now became a carpenter and lived in isolation and was deeply grieving. One day as they hiked the woods on snowshoes near their house they discovered a newborn baby wrapped in a bloody towel and sleeping bag! Who would leave a baby to die in the snow? Why? The baby has the cord hanging from her navel. What should Robert and Nicky do? The last hundred yards to their house seemed to be the longest distance they had ever encountered. After wrapping the baby in clean flannel shirts a laundry basket served as a bed as they head to Mercy Hospital. Will the baby survive? What kind of mother leaves her baby in the snow? The police and doctors had lots of questions for Robert of course. Why did Robert leave the sleeping bag in the snow? Will the baby be able to play basketball without a finger? Will she have trouble walking without toes? Was this the result of frost bite?
You have free articles remaining.
The Division of Youth Services and Families would care for the baby until foster care or an adoption takes place. How long could this take? Back to the crime scene the following day for any more clues and then Robert phoned the hospital to check on the baby’s condition. Did she have a name yet? How long would she be in the hospital? When does she go into foster care? What happens if the system fails her? A few days later Robert and Nicky learn the baby is named Doris. By whom?
Two weeks after the baby was found the young mother arrived at Robert’s house thanking him for caring for the baby. She was sick but refused medical attention. Because of a storm she stayed with Nicky and Robert and Nicky became good friends with Charlotte, which Robert was not happy about. Visiting the crime scene with Nicky was hard for Charlotte, but she insisted to see the area where she had left her baby. Who was the father? Where was James now? Charlotte’s family lived in Vermont and the father’s family lived in Boston and none of them knew of Charlotte’s pregnancy. Was it kept a secret so as not to harm the father’s career of becoming a doctor? James was attending college on a hockey scholarship and would that be taken away if the news of his parenting a child was brought out in public?
It is a sad tearful good-bye when the storm ends and Charlotte has to leave. Would Robert and Nicky be arrested as accomplices for letting Charlotte stay with them for 48 hours? What happened when Robert went to the police?
On Christmas Eve Detective Warren visited Robert and Nicky with the news that Charlotte’s brother posted bail and she went to live with her aunt in Manchester until the court dates. The result was Charlotte served 15 months of her three year sentence. James was sentenced to 10 to 12 years but if lucky could be out in six years. Would that happen? Did they have contact with their abandoned child? How did James' family deal with all of this since it was disgraceful to this highly respected family? What did Detective Warren do to help Nicky and Robert recover from this tragic event they experienced?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!