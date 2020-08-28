Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “16 Amazing Stories of Divine Intervention”
AUTHOR: James Lambert
Of the 16 stories of professional and famous people I will share four of them with you.
The first one is Mickey Mantle’s tale. He was born in 1931 and was the oldest of four children. They lived in a house with no plumbing or electricity. His dad always found time after a day’s work in the mines to play ball with Mickey. In high school he was active in baseball, basketball, and football. He was chosen by a scout for baseball but because of his age that was held up until he graduated from high school. He went from the minor leagues to major leagues for the Yankees but the pressure and expectations were too great for him so he was returned to the minor league again. When he was married in 1951 to Merlyn Johnson his best friend Dad passed away from Hodgkins Disease. A bitter sweet time for Mickey! How was his family life with his four children?
Mickey had emergency knee surgery but didn’t properly care for himself and yet he accomplished 311 batting average with 23 home runs in 1952. His career was off and running. By 1931 Mickey had suffered many injuries causing him to miss 61 games and his salary was $100,000 a year. What was his salary later? When did he retire from baseball? What business ventures did he try?
His growing dependency with alcohol took a toll on his family and friends. With his wife’s alcohol problems how did the kids cope with this? Mickey was gone from home for long periods of time and had affairs with other women. His son Billy died of Hodgkins at age 36 and at this time Mickey went public with his story of alcoholism, his battle with cancer and liver problems. His wife sought help for her addiction, but would Mickey do the same? When did he die? What caused his death? How did his friend Billy impact his life?
The second story I am sharing is Steve McQueen’s story. He was known as Hollywood’s King of Cool. Because his mother was alcoholic, and his dad traveled with a circus, Steve grew up with his uncle in Illinois. After his mother remarried years later she took Steve back into her life, but he couldn’t adjust to her lifestyle or to his stepfather. He joined a gang, lived on the streets, and returned to his uncle for three years. Did Steve have siblings? Steve tried living with his mother and her third husband who abused Steve. Did his mother know of the beatings he got from the stepfather? How long did that go on? Would military life be the answer for Steve? He did marry, had two kids, and was divorced. Why? Steve credits the change in his life to his advisor at school in California. How old was Steve when he got cancer? Why did he ask Billy Graham to come for a visit?
The third story I will share is Patricia L. White’s story, which is one of depression and loneliness. She was raised in humble surroundings with loving parents. Her married life appeared to be happy but she felt something was missing in her life. What caused her depression? How would joining the Church of Latter Day Saints change her life? Would her family also join her religious change?
The fourth story is of Ronald Reagan. His family moved a lot. His mother had a strong faith which he was fortunate to have throughout his life. He was denied military life die to poor eyesight but he was put in charge of training others and for producing Army films. While in high school he participated in football and school plays while also working as a life guard in the summer. He won a scholarship to play college football at Eureka College. During the Depression he was a radio announcer earning $100 a month. He married Jane Wyman and both had successful careers in the movie industry. How did he meet his wife? What caused their divorce? How did he meet Nancy? Memories of Ronald include: professional radio broadcaster, WWII veteran, TV host, actor, governor and president of our country. When did he die? From what? What was life like for him and Nancy raising their children?
There are 12 more interesting stories for you to read on your own.
