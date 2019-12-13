Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “White Christmas Pie”
AUTHOR: Wanda Brunstetter
Should Will remember his mother who died as the result of being hit by a car when he was 4 years old? Should he remember his father who left him a year later with an Amish couple without saying good-bye? Why was this happening to young Will? Being raised among the Amish will he remain with the group as an adult? Will he search for his biological father some day?
Will’s father, Frank, grew up in an abusive situation. He spent most of his childhood days hating and living in fear of his dad. He didn’t want that for his family. Little Will traveled with his dad who was a trucker until his school age approached, and then lives changed dramatically for Will and his father even though unknown miles apart from each other. Frank had his own questions: Will his son still be living with Regina and Mark Stoltzfus? Would they move to a different Amish community and take Will along? Had Will joined the Amish church? Now 16 years of absence is there a chance Will and Frank can be united as son and father? Could Will have married now at age 21? Frank insisted he left a note for young Will to explain why he left, but why was the note unknown to everyone? Would the note ever be found and if so by whom?
Will had a great upbringing with his Amish family who raised him as one of their own. Yet Will had many unanswered questions: Would Dad remarry? If his dad hadn’t left how would Will’s life be now? Why hadn’t Dad come back? Would Will and Frank have anything in common? How would Will meet his father? Would meeting Frank change Will’s life and feelings he treasured with his Amish family? Will experienced bitterness, jealousy, and insecurity for several years when thinking of his biological father. Should he meet his father if there comes such an opportunity? It would be like two strangers trying to get to know each other!
When Will had a serious buggy accident that killed his horse and put life on the edge who saves his life? What caused the accident? There is much activity within the story that keeps the reader’s attention through out the entire book. This is a heartwarming, bittersweet Amish Christmas romance that could bring two families together, but will it happen? What is the significance about the pie? Enjoy this reading.