Bookworm Buddies by Becky

In the summer of 2007 Terri and Chuck threw a huge appreciation picnic for the Amish at their home. Three vans and a school bus of Amish attended and this event led to many other gatherings in the future and provided healing for everyone suffering loss. Terri planned special tea parties also for the girls and later one for just the women. Deep friendships formed between the two very different cultures. Special visitors that summer included a group of foreign exchange students from Japan who presented the Amish schoolchildren a mobile of 1,000 cranes that had special meaning. It would later hang in the new school.

Each anniversary of the event brought less media attention as tension would build up in Terri. She felt privileged to be a speaker in many places at home and abroad, but would she be able to handle speaking of the horrible crime committed by her own son in front of huge crowds? How was Chuck handling all this? Who traveled with her on speaking engagements? What impact did she make? We know several books and movies have been made emphasizing the display of forgiveness by the Amish. “Amish Grace” is one such movie. Terri suffered from cancer as well. How did she deal with that storm in her life?