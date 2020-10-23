Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Forgiven”
AUTHOR: Terri Roberts
Do you recall Oct. 2, 2006 when there was a shooting at the Amish school in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania that took the lives of five little girls and injured five other girls? The shooter then took his own life. This is that story told in detail by the mother of the shooter.
How can mercy be extended for such a horrible crime? Why did Charlie, the oldest of four sons, husband and father to three small children do such a horrible thing? Where did he get the arsenal of guns? Had Terri failed as a mother? Where was God during this troubled time?
Ongoing interaction with the Amish community touched and changed her life and helped her find the strength to move forward. How could the victims families be forgiving? Gifts and support poured in for the Amish families who suffered loss and were shared with Charlie’s young widow and three young children.
The Amish had broken hearts too, but they chose to forgive instead of hate and to reach out in compassion instead of anger. It was the Amish who helped Terri and her family to forgive their son. They found strong support from their own church family, friends, and families but grieving lasted a very long time. Would they be able to continue living in that area? How does one move on after such a terrible event? As time went on, Terri visited little Rosanna who survived the shooting but could not communicate, walk, talk, or feed herself. Every week for 13 years she went to share stories and songs with Rosanna and it gave that family a break. What special gift did the Amish present to Terri? Would the young widow remarry? Why was the schoolhouse destroyed and how?
In the summer of 2007 Terri and Chuck threw a huge appreciation picnic for the Amish at their home. Three vans and a school bus of Amish attended and this event led to many other gatherings in the future and provided healing for everyone suffering loss. Terri planned special tea parties also for the girls and later one for just the women. Deep friendships formed between the two very different cultures. Special visitors that summer included a group of foreign exchange students from Japan who presented the Amish schoolchildren a mobile of 1,000 cranes that had special meaning. It would later hang in the new school.
Each anniversary of the event brought less media attention as tension would build up in Terri. She felt privileged to be a speaker in many places at home and abroad, but would she be able to handle speaking of the horrible crime committed by her own son in front of huge crowds? How was Chuck handling all this? Who traveled with her on speaking engagements? What impact did she make? We know several books and movies have been made emphasizing the display of forgiveness by the Amish. “Amish Grace” is one such movie. Terri suffered from cancer as well. How did she deal with that storm in her life?
A word about Charlie: He was a quiet child well behaved, loving and helpful. At 12 he had a paper route, mowed yards and shoveled snow. Traumatic events in his life included the loss of two dogs and a newspaper customer who committed suicide and later in life his first two babies died. How? Why couldn’t he share his grief openly? He loved sports and hunting. Why didn’t he share his pain with loved ones? How could he let hate and bitterness consume him and yet never express it outwardly? What did he write in his suicide notes to his wife and another letter to his children?
There’s so much detail in this story you must read the book yourself. A book you won’t put down once you start reading it.
