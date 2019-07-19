TITLE: “January First”
AUTHOR: Michael Schofield
At age 3 Janni could read, calculate multiplication and division in her head and quiz her parents on the periodic table! She also had Schizophrenia, lots of imaginary friends, and many names for herself but her IQ was 146. How do parents deal with all this? Do they take the therapist’s advice and send her to a gifted school? Because she has explosions of violence that subside as quickly as it comes how will others handle it? What help is available for little Janni? The biggest fear the parents face is she may harm or even kill her 3-month-old brother Brodi who she is very mean to and at all times. Is that just jealousy?
Tired of living in fear parents agree to try Janni on Risperdal, Lexapro, and later Ritalin. How did these medications help or harm her? At age 5 Janni knew she was out of control and needed help. She would even say, “I need to be in a hospital for help.” After many hospital stays she was admitted to a facility 40 miles from home. Her stays were short and violent eruptions continued. Because of the neglect at the facility her parents took full responsibility and full care for her at home once again, but in different settings. They rented an apartment so one parent lived there a week with Janni and the other parent lived and cared for Brodi at home and vice versa. Was this arrangement a wise decision? Did it work? More problems developed because Dad would discipline and Mom would give in to Janni to avoid the throwing, screaming, daily outbursts and even an attempt to jump from the second story window of the apartment! The drama continued and Dad went off the deep end attempting suicide! Now what ?
By 2011 Brodi is 13 and the family is living in one house again. Janni has three medications, attends school for two hours when all the kids are gone. Does she still have hallucinations? Does the violence continue? Is she antisocial with other kids? The most help given to the family came from the LA County Dept. of Animal Care and Control that allowed Janni to help there by cleaning litter boxes and feeding animals and help also came from the Carousel Horse Ranch, allowing her to ride horses, clean stalls, and feed them. Sounds good doesn’t it? Not really because the Dept. of Mental Health still insists Janni needs to to go an out of state residential facility. Does that happen? There is so much more to this story you have to read it yourself!
