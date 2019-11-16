TITLE: “An Invisible Thread”
AUTHORS: Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski
Laura was a middle class white woman and a sales executive living a comfortable life when she met Maurice, but her life wasn’t always like that. Her dad was a brick layer and Mom was a waitress. She had two brothers and two sisters who shared a difficult childhood life after Mom became the biggest drug dealer in the welfare hotel where they lived. In 1986 that hotel burned and four children died in that fire. How did the fire start? Where would the family live now? What does it mean when society says your mom is unfit as a mother? When does a mother lose the right to be a mother? It doesn’t help when Dad is an abusive alcoholic! When the kids are taken away from the parents where do they go? Do they stay together? The only time Laura saw her dad in a loving and caring way was when her mom was dying. This is a little description of Laura.
Now a little bit about Maurice who was a black child and at age 9 was panhandling and missing a lot of school. He would work the streets one to two hours a day for a sandwich or a piece of pizza. Even though his mother got public assistance it wasn’t enough to provide for the family. He was in special education classes and didn’t like school. He would be late, unkempt, tired, had body odor, bad grades and lived in one room with eight to 12 people. How did one teacher step up to help Maurice? Why did she do it? Maurice started living on the streets at age 11, slept in movie theaters at night, and would sneak into the YMCA for a shower at times. He quit school when he was 16 and got a messenger job and delivery boy earning $8 an hour. Then life changed for him when he met Laura. How did they meet?
Laura and Maurice met every Monday evening at 7 p.m. for treats at McDonald’s, Hard Rock Café, or the Broadway Diner. She took him to baseball games and dinner at her apartment and later he met her family. Visiting her sister’s family in the country was a highlight for Maurice and Laura’s family treated him with respect and loved him as much as Laura did. Would her kindness make Maurice dependent on her? What if he needed more than she could provide? Was she putting herself at risk? Did his family know about the friendship between Maurice and Laura? If so, how did they react?
There was a special bond between Laura and Maurice that continued even after he married and had a family of his own. He got his GED and went to college. What did he major in? What would his future be like as a father? He referred to Laura as Mom and she referred to him as her son. His biological mother suffered a stroke and died in the streets shortly after he was married. Maurice explained the special friendship he and Laura shared as a mother wanting a child and a child wanting a mother who met every week on the street corner and their hearts were sewn together as an invisible thread. What a heart-warming and compassionate story to enjoy.
