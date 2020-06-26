Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Nora balked at Christie having her own car, with fear she might lose in the same way she lost Charlie. When Gordon was out of town, tension and arguments mounted between mother and daughter. Finally after three months they had a talk amid their tears and lots of hugs. What finally turned Nora from self-pity to consoling her family? Christie spent lots of time painting but her work depicted nightmares, death and blood done in black and red colors. Was this behavior a cry for help? Would counseling help Christie? What about Nora?

Jenna’s story: She was a nurse in Jefferson Memorial Hospital in North Platte, Neb. She struggled daily as a young widow with hopes that her daughter would soon receive a new heart. Her husband was killed in the Middle East and times were tough for Jenna. It was four days before Christmas and young Heather wanted a tree up at home. Would this be the last Christmas for her and her mom? Could they afford a tree? Faith is hard to hang onto when your only child is nearing death. Conversations between Jenna and Heather were difficult, as Heather wanted her mom to find new love in her life and not to worry about her. On Dec. 23 a heart was made available to Heather. You guessed it.....Charlie's heart would give Heather a new life. After seven hours in surgery, was the heart in place? Was it accepted or rejected by Heather’s weak body? Would Jenna and Heather meet the donor’s family some day?