Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Cut”
AUTHOR: Cathy Glass
This is a true story of a little girl named Dawn abused and abandoned. Names were changed to protect the children in foster care.
Dawn lived with her parents from birth to the age of 4 in England, but from age 5 to 9 little was known about her life as Mom and Dad battled through a divorce. During those years the mother Barb sent Dawn to live in Ireland with Barb’s uncle and aunt hoping for a better life for Dawn. Something happened to Dawn while living in Ireland and it was a secret for many years. What was it ? Why wouldn’t she share it with anyone? How did it affect her future life? By the time she was ten years old she was living on the streets, rarely in school, and in trouble with the law. She was pulling her hair out, cutting, banging her head on walls, attempted suicide, and burning herself. Why did she hurt herself?
John and Cathy were foster parents and took Dawn into their home when she returned home. How did she return from Ireland? She lived with her mother at times but when she entered the foster care program she was lucky to be with the Glass family who went over and beyond to help her with her sleep walking, skipping school, drinking, and other behavioral problems. Being new foster parents they asked many questions of the social service staff, but got few if any answers. It was a huge undertaking emotionally and a life changing commitment for both Cathy and John but they fell in love with Dawn and were determined to get her the help she needed.
They had a baby boy Adrian that Dawn showed a lot of interest in but because of her sleep walking and talking in her sleep saying, “I wouldn’t ever hurt a baby. It was an accident.” What did that mean? Why did Dawn come into their bedroom and stand over Adrian’s crib? How would they deal with it? Dawn seemed happy and was very well mannered, appreciating whatever John and Cathy did with her to make her life more comfortable, but then why did she leave their home? Where did she go? The mother, social worker met often with John and Cathy but not much was accomplished in the visits. How far away did Barb live from the Glass family? How did Dawn get there when she ran there in distress at times? Where did she spend her days when she wasn’t in school? What life experiences made Dawn hate herself so much?
What happened to put Dawn in the hospital? How long did she live with John and Cathy? Five years after Dawn had moved out from their home she gave Cathy a phone call. Would they rekindle their relationship? Where was Dawn now at the age of 19? Did Dawn ever develop a better relationship with her biological parents? It takes special people to be in the foster care program because some times the child would be reunited with their family.
