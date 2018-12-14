TITLE: "Don’t Pee on My Leg and Tell Me It’s Raining"
AUTHOR: Judge Judy Sheindlin
"Judge Judy” is America’s No. 1 daytime syndicated show dealing with small claims that yield speedy results. She presents herself as a bully on the bench but she is a softy at home. Her first marriage was to a Supreme Court Justice and she had two children. Her second marriage was to Jerry Sheindlin who is a criminal defense attorney with three of his own children. What were the marriages like? How did the children bond ? She credits her children who taught her patience, tolerance, and thrift.
She is troubled when cases result in lost and broken friendships over something trivial because she considers friendship a very precious thing. She was criticized often by Michael Greppe, a tv editor, and the Harvard University law professor, Alan Dershowitz, who say she is a mockery of the legal system because she overlooks facts and jumps to conclusions! Regardless of criticism she is an unpretentious and down-to-earth person out of the court room. What is family life like with Judy? What are her interests? Does she value family traditions?
Judy started her life as Judy Blum in Brooklyn, New York with her dad who was a dentist, her mom as a homemaker, and one younger brother. When she entered law school she was the only woman in a class of one hundred twenty six males. She graduated the head of the class! Her career in family court began in 1972. Where? For how long?
The first part of the book deals with the crumbling court system. The second part of the book is an overview of the huge price for failures in custody battles and foster care , and the third part gives reasons of failures stressing people grow up and should take responsibility. People who scream the loudest are usually the culprits and the real victims suffer in silence in her opinion. What do you think? Do you agree? Custody battles result with no winners she says. Judy feels strongly that America has permitted and encouraged welfare dependency to become a lifestyle instead of a safety net. Is she right or wrong? The book was of interest to me to learn how a real-life judge views and explains the family court system’s failures and successes along with the needs yet to be met.
