TITLE: “Simple Pleasures”
AUTHOR: Marianne Jantzi
In “Simple Pleasures,” Marianne opens her home and heart as she shares simple real-life experiences that we all can relate to. She and her husband, Allan, were married in 2006 and live in Ontario, Canada with their four young children. She writes a monthly column entitled “Norheren Reflections” for a periodical called The Connection which is distributed to the Amish groups of North America which includes many areas of our country.
Spring is not her favorite time of year nor is it mine. Read to find out why she dislikes spring! She makes it a point every day to take the children outdoors no matter how busy her day could be. Why? Because we are all given the gift of time. So often it is easy to take things for granted and we miss this precious time which takes so little time.
She and Allan own a shoe store which she manages because he works in construction and is away from home a lot. As a mother she reminds us that a spotless room or a quiet moment can be very precious! At those rare occasions she enjoys reading for mental therapy. Can’t we relate to that? Life with children is never boring as we learn to see things from a different viewpoint. Many child experiences whether funny, worrisome, or part of growing up are fun to read about and relate to as these are the best years of a person’s life!
At the end of her story she includes recipes and a detailed description of her daily life and schedule. These stories from the life of an Amish mother are a joy to read and a reminder of how grateful we are of our blessings.
