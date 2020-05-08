Bookworm Buddies by Becky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TITLE: “Zlata’s Diary”

AUTHOR: Zlata Filipovic

Zlata began keeping a diary at the age of 11 and kept writing for two years. She was often referred to as “the Anne Frank of Sarajevo.” Before the war in 1992 broke out she lived a happy, normal life with her parents. Her father was a lawyer and her mother was a chemist. She had no way of knowing her life would change irrevocably within six months.

The parents quit their jobs and sought protection by living in a cellar while heavy artillery ravaged Sarajevo. How long would they have to live like that? How many other families experienced the same thing? What food was available to them and from where? Life without electricity, water, and phones was a huge change for Zalta and her family. How many of her friends died as victims of the war? She had to be strong for her parents who were depressed, lost weight, and felt helpless.