Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Zlata’s Diary”
AUTHOR: Zlata Filipovic
Zlata began keeping a diary at the age of 11 and kept writing for two years. She was often referred to as “the Anne Frank of Sarajevo.” Before the war in 1992 broke out she lived a happy, normal life with her parents. Her father was a lawyer and her mother was a chemist. She had no way of knowing her life would change irrevocably within six months.
The parents quit their jobs and sought protection by living in a cellar while heavy artillery ravaged Sarajevo. How long would they have to live like that? How many other families experienced the same thing? What food was available to them and from where? Life without electricity, water, and phones was a huge change for Zalta and her family. How many of her friends died as victims of the war? She had to be strong for her parents who were depressed, lost weight, and felt helpless.
Zlata kept the diary for thousands of children who were not brought to safer places but lived in dark places around a candle, hungry and terrified by the shelling. She referred to the war as inhuman and at one point she considered suicide like so many others had done. Where did her courage come from? Why was there a war? Her entries are in detail of the war and its horror, but before that the writings were very typical of a happy 11- to 13-year-old girl. She shared her writings with a teacher and she became a celebrity having her writings published with the help of UNICEF. She responded graciously to journalists and TV crews often developing friendships with them for a short period of time .
Buildings were burned, dismembered bodies, found, broken windows, fears, killings, and hunger were all around. Why? How long would the war go on? Who was to blame? Work and schools resumed but were not safe places because of the shelling at any time. In two years of war there were 15,000 reported deaths in Sarajevo, 3,000 children deaths, and 50,000 people became invalids.
On Dec. 23, 1993 she and her parents were transported in armored vehicles through checkpoints and to the airport. A few hours later they boarded a UN plane for Paris. Then what happens? You will have to read the book for the answers.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!