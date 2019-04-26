TITLE: “The Last Summer”
AUTHOR: Ann Brashares
This is a story of a beach community on Fire Island with its own set of rules: “No keys, no wallets, no shoes.” There are no cars and nobody locks their doors! It is also a friendship triangle among three young adults who shared their childhood years of fun during family vacations.
Sisters Riley and Alice are so opposite in their personalities, interests and adventures. Riley’s the tomboy type enjoying night swims, gale force sails and all nature can offer. Alice on the other hand is the gentle reader, knitter, deep thinker who is fearful of new things, and worships her older sister.
Alice was only 8 when she learned about her dad’s cheating. Was it someone she knew a lot, or a little or not at all? Why? Does she tell the others? It was too much for an eight year old to comprehend. How did she find out?
The third person in this close-knit friendship and loyalty is Paul who comes from a very wealthy family. Every summer he lived with a housekeeper on the island because his dad had died when he was only four, and his mother was busy touring Europe. Why? With whom? Was it work related?
All three friends are in their 20s when they decide to meet after a three-year absence. A relationship develops for one of the three. Which one? Will that change things?
One sister suffered from a serious health problem which leads to her death. What was the problem? Which sister ? Whose job to deal with selling the property and having an auction? Who donated three million dollars for hospital research? What lies ahead for the loyal friend Paul and one surviving sister?
Through all their adventures, family hardships and friendship of many years they remind us that beauty can be found in ordinary and simple things and how to move forward from difficult times in our own lives.
Lot of unanswered questions to ponder, but read the story for the answers as you enjoy it.
