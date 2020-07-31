Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Bringing God’s word to people untouched by the outside world is a huge challenge for Dorothy and Elisabeth who are first-time missionaries in Ecuador. Born in a foreign country to missionary parents but had grown up in Philadelphia, missionaries were a big part of her life since many missionaries lived with her family. While in college she became close friends with Dorothy, Barbara, and Jim who also were going to be working in South America at the same time. What would such an adventure have in store for these young people? What would their jobs and goals be for the people there? Jungle life would certainly be a new venture and challenge in itself!

Living conditions were not at all what they expected. They lived in an unpainted building with a thatched roof and lots of mold within. The four rooms were shared with cockroaches, rats, and sand fleas but no doors. Milk and water had to be boiled before use, and there was no canned or prepared foods available. Hot water was available from 6-7 a.m. and heat was provided two hours a day. Would the college students be able to handle these living conditions and for how long? Other problems they encountered on a daily basis included the language barrier, traveling on steep and narrow roads with no rails, ravines,rivers, and of course diseases. Landslides, flooding, and avalanches were common. Most traveling was done by horseback. Obedience to God was the reason for this journey and they were not about to give up! The women paid ninety cents a day to ride horses through mud for three hours to the work site among the Colorado Indians. How did these people earn a living?