Bookworm Buddies by Becky

I chose this book to read for two reasons. First, the title caught my attention since I had taught school for 34 years. Secondly, I had read his first two books entitled "Angela’s Ashes" and "‘Tis." "Angela’s Ashes" was my favorite of the three books. He grew up in Limerick, Ireland and had a difficult childhood because his mother was sick and his father was an alcoholic and often unemployed. It is a sad childhood story told in great detail that holds the reader’s attention. In "‘Tis," he describes his early life while living in New York. He was born in New York but the family returned to their roots in Ireland until he was 19, at which time he returned to New York on his own very determined to make it on his own.

"Teacher Man" is the story of his life in New York’s school system as he taught in several different inner city high schools. He changed schools often because he was fired but always he taught English in unusual ways that got him into trouble. The kids loved him and learned from him, but sometimes the Irish dialect caused problems within the classroom. He taught five classes a day with 30 to 35 students in each class. One day he had a sandwich fight with a student and only two days into teaching there. How was that incident handled? Did he get fired? He reminds us of the many roles a high school teacher experiences within a day, including teacher, friend, counselor, nurse, and parent. These roles also apply to elementary teachers, as I know from experiences. Frank shared a lot of his past with his students and they were eager in asking questions.