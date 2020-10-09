Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Open the Door”

AUTHOR: Hildegarde Dolson

Janet, age 33, considered herself an old maid. Why did the relationship with Alvin go wrong? She was an editor and worked with various writers proofreading their works. She lived in a four-story apartment building in Greenwich Village, New York. Mrs. Galby, a widow, lived on the first floor and didn’t miss a thing going on in the building and was considered a nosy person by other tenants. She became a big nuisance to Janet. How would Janet handle her? Did Janet accept her friendship?

Six-year-old Nona and 3-year-old Robbie lived with their parents on the third floor of the building, but they preferred playing on the first floor that had a bigger hall. They irritated Mrs. Galby a lot and almost daily. What did they do to upset her? Why did they like spending time with Janet? How long would they live here?

Janet had grown up as a shy, very smart girl in a town of 6,000 people and attended a state college. Her dad was assistant manager for a savings and loan company. Her family enjoyed nature and a simple life, but her dream was to live in New York City some day. Something bad happened the night before she was to go there. What was it? Would she ever get a second chance to fulfill her dream? What happened to her parents?

Why did the handyman of the building lock and gag little Nona in a basement cupboard? For how long? Who saved her? How did Janet meet Emery and would that be the relationship she was seeking? Read the story for all the answers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0