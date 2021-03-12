Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Love, Lucy”

AUTHOR: Lucille Ball

Lucy was a famous red head who was born Aug. 6, 1911 in Montana where she lived three years until the family moved back to New York. Her father passed away at the age of 28 and her mother remarried three years later, but Ed was not a close dad image to Lucy or to her brother. Lucy’s childhood was mostly with her grandparents and her Aunt Lola. At the age of 13 she ran away often. Why? When she was 19 her mother and Ed divorced. How would that affect her life? Lucy and a girlfriend made $25 for a freshman comedy act called “Charley’s Aunt” that they did and it was her first real performance.

She called her grandpa Daddy who was sued twice and lost everything he had when an 8-year-old boy was shot during a practice shooting session. The boy was paralyzed as a result. This was difficult for Lucy to handle. When the family moved to Janesville, Lucy began to run away again. Why? At 17 Lucy attended a drama school in New York, lived with her brother Freddie, and she modeled hats and gowns for $35 a week. She modeled for Chesterfield Cigarettes and later Roberta was her second big break in California as she worked with a Hollywood scout.