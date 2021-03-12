Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Love, Lucy”
AUTHOR: Lucille Ball
Lucy was a famous red head who was born Aug. 6, 1911 in Montana where she lived three years until the family moved back to New York. Her father passed away at the age of 28 and her mother remarried three years later, but Ed was not a close dad image to Lucy or to her brother. Lucy’s childhood was mostly with her grandparents and her Aunt Lola. At the age of 13 she ran away often. Why? When she was 19 her mother and Ed divorced. How would that affect her life? Lucy and a girlfriend made $25 for a freshman comedy act called “Charley’s Aunt” that they did and it was her first real performance.
She called her grandpa Daddy who was sued twice and lost everything he had when an 8-year-old boy was shot during a practice shooting session. The boy was paralyzed as a result. This was difficult for Lucy to handle. When the family moved to Janesville, Lucy began to run away again. Why? At 17 Lucy attended a drama school in New York, lived with her brother Freddie, and she modeled hats and gowns for $35 a week. She modeled for Chesterfield Cigarettes and later Roberta was her second big break in California as she worked with a Hollywood scout.
Desi at age 17 lived in Florida with his dad who was penniless. He had been mayor of Santiago, Cuba but now lived in an unheated room with rats. How did dad’s life turn so backwards and to such bad conditions? Desi got jobs of any kind to help out and he cared for his mother after the parents divorced. Desi’s popularity came quickly. He and Lucy married in 1940 and their first big hit together was “Too Many Girls.” They owned many properties, race cars, an island, and stables and loved entertaining in their home. Desi was drafted by the Army from 1943-1945. Life was good for them and they had two children. Lucie Desiree was born in 1951 and Desi Jr. arrived in 1953. What was their childhood like?
As Lucy was knocking herself out with movies and tours, the marriage was falling apart fast. Desi was drinking a lot and was a big gambler. How did his bad habits affect the family?
The last “I Love Lucy Show” was filmed in 1957. CBS bought the 179 shows for $5 million. Their divorce was in 1960. Who filed for divorce? The children were only 7 and 9 years old then. Where would they live? Would there be joint custody considering the problems with their dad? Lucy married Gary Morton in 1961. Was he a good husband and father? In 1962, Lucy bought the Desilu Studios from Desi for $3 million. Did Desi remarry? No comedienne had made America laugh so hard as Lucy Ricardo did for many years. Her story overflows with energy, fun, and affection.