Bookworm Buddies by Becky

This is a story of searching for one’s identity and that is the story of Katie Lapp as she was known in the Amish community but known as Katherine Mayfield in the English world. The big question is why was Katie from an English family raised by the Amish? The answer isn’t revealed until the end of the story.

Rebecca and Samuel were her Amish parents and Mary became her best friend. Amish life was good but Katie learned of her biological mother’s death and went to the mansion she had inherited. Would she easily adapt to English lifestyles after years of living among the Amish? It was difficult for her to leave the Amish, as she had fallen in love with Daniel Fisher but at that time news was he had died, so with heavy heart she made the trip to learn more about her biological family. As time passed she lived lavishly with servants in the mansion and enjoyed the luxuries around her, including a serious relationship with Justin. Would they marry? She enjoyed volunteering at a hospice center and taught Amish quilting at the mansion to some of the local women. She became very close to patients at the center and when 8-year-old Willy died it was very hard for her to accept.