Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “What's So Funny About Getting Old?”

AUTHOR: Ed Fischer and Jane Noland

This is a short fun book of quotes, quips and cartoons that capture humor of real-life experiences and the aging process. It allows readers to see humor about the aging process and reminds us that laughter heals. Two things essential in order to face “old age” are a healthy spirituality and of course a good sense of humor. Laughter and humor are good for all ages and can override some of the discomforts of advancing years better known as “elderly” and “senior citizens.”

There are many cartoons throughout the book reminding us of our past in a funny manner. In the '20s the term “spooning” was popular, but in the '30s we heard “pitching woo." In the '40s “necking” was the new term but textbooks in the '50s introduced the words “petting” and “making out." What decade best fits you? Terminology may change, but love and loving behaviors remain the same. We don’t like being referred to as “old fogeys” or “crones.”