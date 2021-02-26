Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “What's So Funny About Getting Old?”
AUTHOR: Ed Fischer and Jane Noland
This is a short fun book of quotes, quips and cartoons that capture humor of real-life experiences and the aging process. It allows readers to see humor about the aging process and reminds us that laughter heals. Two things essential in order to face “old age” are a healthy spirituality and of course a good sense of humor. Laughter and humor are good for all ages and can override some of the discomforts of advancing years better known as “elderly” and “senior citizens.”
There are many cartoons throughout the book reminding us of our past in a funny manner. In the '20s the term “spooning” was popular, but in the '30s we heard “pitching woo." In the '40s “necking” was the new term but textbooks in the '50s introduced the words “petting” and “making out." What decade best fits you? Terminology may change, but love and loving behaviors remain the same. We don’t like being referred to as “old fogeys” or “crones.”
It is a wonder we survived childhood as we teethed on lead paint and we rode out scarlet fever, diphtheria, measles and whooping cough! Remember when: you used to find fiber in your carpets instead of in your cereal? corduroy knickers and the Twist were popular? a chip meant a little piece of wood to start a fire? poodle skirts were a big hit for teenagers? the Charleston, Bunny Hop, Shag, and Mashed Potato were fun, energetic dances? How many did you know? Do you recall such expressions as: Fiddlesticks? Hey Toots! Egads! Geeze Louise! My eye! Land sakes! What did these mean? Do you still use them?
A few evolutions we have experienced include: trailers are now called mobile homes; stoves are ranges, roads have become freeways; saps are now jerks; rumble seats are popular hatchbacks today, and janitors are known as environmental specialists. I bet many memories came to mind as you heard these, right? We often refer to our past as the “good old days.” Children are a great comfort as we age and they can learn a lot from our life experiences. Share!