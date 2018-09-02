TITLE: Angela’s Ashes
AUTHOR: Frank McCourt
Frank was one of six children. His father, Malachy, was an alcoholic and jobless as long as Frank could remember. His mom did the best she could , but it wasn’t enough. The kids lived on bread and tea, but the twins survived on sugar water until neighbors and the church stepped in to help.
Angela’s mother sent her and the boys to America, but eventually they returned to Ireland and to Malachy. Things didn’t change and the twins died at the age of two. Malachy’s efforts to get a job failed several times due to the drinking which reminds us of the seriousness of this disease.
When Frank was ten he received his First Communion, took dancing lessons from a friend, skipped school often, learned Latin, and wanted to be an Altar Boy but he was refused this role. He spent over 3 months in the hospital suffering from pneumonia and later infection and pink eye.
Because the war was going on his dad acquired a job in England which sounded so hopeful until his mom developed pneumonia. The boys lived with an aunt during this time, and Frank took odd jobs to help support his family until he reached the age of nineteen. Then Frank set sail for America! A wise decision that changed his life drastically.
Frank’s story is full of hardships and suffering. The most difficult event in his life was when his mother passed away while in New Jersey , and her ashes were returned to her homeland of Limerick, Ireland. Malachy lost the urn after visitng nine pubs, and it was up to Frank to find it. Did he?
This is a story of survival and growth beyond all odds. Out of misery and squaller he wrote a true searing story of childhood poverty, stealing food to survive, begging, doing odd jobs and lots of praying.
What became of his siblings? What was life for him like in America? You have to read this exciting story for the answers.
In 1999 the sequel TIS was published so continue reading about Frank’s aching sadness and desperate humor.
**this memoir is also a movie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.