Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Joseph wrote this story of his mother’s life to clarify the vivid imaginations of so many writers who have not portrayed the truth of Amish life. He was born of Amish parents and explains their culture and customs in detail including social, economic, and religious practices. All the episodes shared are based on facts and all names are of real people from his life.

Now onto Rosanna’s story: Her dream was to be a teacher. Would Bishop Shem allow it because he thought eighth-grade education was enough for girls? Would she joined the Amish church since she was Irish and from a Catholic family? Would she be able to follow their rules such as avoiding entertainment like dances, festivals, and ball games, no drinking, no vulgar language, gossip, and boasting? An Amish woman named Elizabeth raised Rosanna after her mother passed away and her dad took the three oldest children out East. How long was this arrangement meant to be? Elizabeth was well-known in the Amish community for helping others. She cooked for the large threshing bees and often helped with field work. She married Cristal Kuaffman when Rosanna was 3 years old and they moved to Lost Creek Valley and to Jericho. After her husband’s death years later she married Bishop Shem who was like a father to Rosanna. What was life like for Rosanna being raised in an Amish family away from her biological family?