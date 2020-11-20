Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Rosanna of the Amish”
AUTHOR: Joseph Yoder
Joseph wrote this story of his mother’s life to clarify the vivid imaginations of so many writers who have not portrayed the truth of Amish life. He was born of Amish parents and explains their culture and customs in detail including social, economic, and religious practices. All the episodes shared are based on facts and all names are of real people from his life.
Now onto Rosanna’s story: Her dream was to be a teacher. Would Bishop Shem allow it because he thought eighth-grade education was enough for girls? Would she joined the Amish church since she was Irish and from a Catholic family? Would she be able to follow their rules such as avoiding entertainment like dances, festivals, and ball games, no drinking, no vulgar language, gossip, and boasting? An Amish woman named Elizabeth raised Rosanna after her mother passed away and her dad took the three oldest children out East. How long was this arrangement meant to be? Elizabeth was well-known in the Amish community for helping others. She cooked for the large threshing bees and often helped with field work. She married Cristal Kuaffman when Rosanna was 3 years old and they moved to Lost Creek Valley and to Jericho. After her husband’s death years later she married Bishop Shem who was like a father to Rosanna. What was life like for Rosanna being raised in an Amish family away from her biological family?
As a teen Rosanna longed for her siblings. Where were they? Did they miss her as much as she missed them? Would they ever connect again? She enjoyed the corn huskings and singings but was disappointed to not attend school. The singings helped the young get acquainted, make friends and choose companions for marriage. Rosanna and Leah were good friends after Leah’s dad married Elizabeth to help raise his three children. The girls were the same age and did lots of things together.
While Rosanna was living the Amish life her siblings were on the search for her after so many years. She was 13 years old when the sibling search began. Which of her siblings found her? Which sibling was first to come and see her? Would Rosanna remain in the Amish community she knew so well and loved?
Interesting facts presented were: titles of Mr. and Mrs. were not used among the Amish. Young unmarried men traveled in buggies and married men used closed carriages. Weddings were and still are a huge social event with lots of preparation ahead of time. Often a collection was taken for the cooks on the wedding day. At the wedding supper the young fellows had to choose a girl to eat with whether they wanted to or not. It was the custom for the newlyweds to visit both families for the next few weeks. Because the church belief was in nonconformity there was no carpets, no curtains or no pictures on the walls. Since forks had two tines and knives had a broader end they ate with knives. Amish believe in self-sufficiency through hard work and good management. Children learn obedience as their first lesson.
After a long, happy life her mom Elizabeth died peacefully. It was the closing of a beautiful, unselfish life Rosanna honored and cherished .
