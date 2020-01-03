Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Lucinda knew how to think within the context of two cultures. Her first world is of her birth meaning a conservative Mennonite, and her second world is that of the North America culture. She finds the second world confusing and scary at times. Do you think it is funny or maybe a little pathetic for a shy Mennonite girl to dream big and set high goals for herself? After reading her story you will be able to answer this question.

Lucinda’s parents were married in the first Mennonite church in Wisconsin called Sheldon Mennonite Church. Her father was a pastor and was a job he hadn’t planned to have so why did it happen? As newlyweds they lived in Indiana, and her father was a factory worker. Her mother stayed home and was homesick, so she was happy when the factory went bankrupt after a year and a half because they returned to northern Wisconsin. Why did they return to Indiana for the second time? How many children were born into this family? Every night they said good-night to each family member like the Walton family on TV did and they shared strong family traditions. Dad was a storyteller and Mom was the story reader. The children were immersed with books. The family attended church three times a week. Lucinda admired her father from a distance and found him scary at times because of his strictness. Mom was never bossy, never yelled and was nice to everyone. As an adult, Lucinda loved and respected her father.