TITLE: “Stay a Little Longer”
AUTHORS: Dorothy Garlock
Going off to war was nothing like what Mason had imagined when he enlisted in the US Army. Food was barely tolerable and bouts of influenza took as many lives as German bullets.
Though death surrounded Mason he was certain he would do his duty, return home safely and be ready to raise a family.
He treasured the last letter from his wife, Alice, of only five months and kept it close to his heart. Shortly after he was shipped overseas to France Alice learned she was pregnant.
As time marched on she delivered a baby girl named Charlotte, but Alice died giving birth. Why? Who would raise her little girl?
Charlotte was a spunky child, throwing temper tantrums daily, demanding and argued a lot! She didn’t understand why she had to visit her mother’s grave every year.
To add to the tragedy of losing a mother the news came that her father, Mason had been killed in France! Could this be true? How? The family buried an empty casket in his honor.
After eight years Mason returned home and what a shock to the family after assuming he had died! He had the surprise about the child, too.
Mason lived in an old shack on the property and guess who discovers him one day?
They shared stories of their past.
There is no furniture except a table, rotted floor with mouse droppings everywhere, no light, no door or bed.
He was very ill and had several scars on his face from an explosion he suffered in France.
Is that why he was assumed dead?
While he served his country his family’s boarding house was about to be sold to the Tucker family, one of the boarders attempted raping Rachel (the little girl’s aunt) and the family had received threats if they didn’t sell the boarding house.
What caused the fire at the boarding house? by whom?
Would the family restore it?
After eight long lonely depressing years of grieving grandma finally joins the family.
When did Mason join his family and move out of the shack?
Would he and his banker brother find a solution to save the boarding house after the fire?
Would the deceitful and cheating Tucker boys get their time in court?
Being in love with her sister’s former husband was complicated, confusing, possible, yet wonderful and right for Rachel. Would they marry some day?
Did Mason have feelings for her?
What would Charlotte’s future be now with Dad home?
So many questions to be addressed, but you need to read the book for answers.
