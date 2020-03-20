Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Mennonite Girl”

AUTHOR: Mary Ediger

Mary was 6 years old when her father as a preacher decided to move from Oklahoma to Ontario, Canada. Why? Moving from a rural area to the inner city was a huge adjustment for a little girl. The new home was an old three-story building that served as a food pantry and was in dire need of a good cleaning. By whom? How long would they have to live in such a run down place? How long would the family live here before her father makes another decision to move?

As pastor, her dad was known to always open their home to people in need or having other struggles in their lives. Richard was one such man who came for help. He was an alcoholic and homeless. One day he was found dead in an alley! How did he die? Was alcohol the cause? Did he make a bad deal with someone? Where was Richard’s family?

A young interning nurse, Luella lived with Mary and her dad for one year while she worked in the local hospital. Where was Mary’s mother? What kind of relationship did Luella have with Mary and her dad? After one year where does Luella go or does she stay on?