Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Mennonite Girl”
AUTHOR: Mary Ediger
Mary was 6 years old when her father as a preacher decided to move from Oklahoma to Ontario, Canada. Why? Moving from a rural area to the inner city was a huge adjustment for a little girl. The new home was an old three-story building that served as a food pantry and was in dire need of a good cleaning. By whom? How long would they have to live in such a run down place? How long would the family live here before her father makes another decision to move?
You have free articles remaining.
As pastor, her dad was known to always open their home to people in need or having other struggles in their lives. Richard was one such man who came for help. He was an alcoholic and homeless. One day he was found dead in an alley! How did he die? Was alcohol the cause? Did he make a bad deal with someone? Where was Richard’s family?
A young interning nurse, Luella lived with Mary and her dad for one year while she worked in the local hospital. Where was Mary’s mother? What kind of relationship did Luella have with Mary and her dad? After one year where does Luella go or does she stay on?
Mary’s best friend was Lily, but Mary found the other girls were mean to her in many ways. Why? What did they do to make her feel this way? Could the girls be jealous of Mary’s promotion from second grade to fourth grade? That is a huge jump for anyone. Would Mary be able to handle it? How did she cope?
Mary enjoyed camping with family, an outdoor movie theater, going smelting, participating in a fair, and she was a huge Donny Osmond fan. Who did all these fun things with her? I found it interesting that the Board of Education approved the movies to be shown and the admission was ten cents a person regardless of age.
What projects did her father help organize for the older boys? It seemed to be many projects and events for younger children and for girls, but not many opportunities for the older boys until her dad got there. Where would the new housing project be built? Would she and her father be living there? Would Canada be Mary’s permanent home? Enjoy this book and learn something about the Mennonites.