Bookworm Buddies by Becky

John proposed to Rebecca Keim and she accepted, with plans for a spring wedding a year later. You would assume the story would be all about the wedding, right? Wrong! Old friends Rachel and Reubon Byler from Indiana visited Rebecca’s family with plans to move near Wheat Ridge. Rachel’s life was high society for Amish style with a wealthy father of six children. When he passed on he left three farms and lots of money to his sister Emma and nothing to his kids. Rachel never forgot that. Why would a father do such a thing? Did her aunt really need any of his wealth? Why didn’t she every marry? How could Rachel get the inheritance she felt she deserved?

How would their visit affect John and Rebecca’s relationship? Would they share her past during her running around years in the English world? Rebecca had accepted a ring from Atlee who was a Mennonite, and there was a ruling on no marriages between Amish and Mennonites. Why did Rebecca keep the ring when she returned to her Amish roots? Why didn’t she tell John about those two years? Were there other secrets John should know about? Rebecca returned to Milroy, Indiana to help out at her aunt’s house when a new baby was due. Would she see Atlee? Would they renew the relationship they once had? Rebecca’s driver was a Mennonite and they developed a friendship with one another. Was this going to be another issue to deal with? Rebecca and Atlee meet while she is in Milroy at her aunt’s house. They are now 21 years old and ready for marriage and a family. Will it be them together or with someone else? This story is about faith, love and traditions coming together for Rebecca.