Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Why I Left the Amish”

AUTHOR: Salona Miller Furlong

Salona’s father was a very depressed man and a very stern father. Her story begins with many childhood memories, including the death of her father and many memories that were not happy ones. What was family life like with a father like that? Salona’s brother, Joe, had abused her and even beat her that scarred her for life. Why did he do it? Why did he choose Salona? Why didn’t Mother help when she was aware of it? Joe married Emma and Salona wondered if he was a loving family man or was he still an abuser?

After being gone from her Amish community for 24 years, she returned for her father’s funeral. How did her father die? What is an Amish funeral like? How was she accepted? Why did she return after so long? She was aware of the fact there were two ways to leave the Amish community and that was through life and the other through death. Would she have any family relationships? How did her life change after she left her Amish family and community?

Throughout her story she shared details of many Amish traditions, culture, and events that were interesting and informative to the reader. In 2007, she graduated from college and got a job immediately at Amherst College. What was her job? Who did she marry? Where did she live? What kind of family life did she provide for her husband and children? This book is a personal memoir, as Salona traces her desire for freedom and education which she achieved after many struggles along the way. I left many questions in this review for you to read and answer on your own. Enjoy and learn something new.

