Bookworm Buddies by Becky

When Rebecca attends the funeral for Emma in a different town she meets her former boyfriend Atle who was Mennonite. They do meet together but discover they are not meant for one another and should move on with their lives. How did John accept this on her return home? Was Rebecca truthful to him? How and who started the rumors Rebecca would marry John for his money? If Rebecca married an Amish man she would inherit all the inheritance from Emma. Could it be Emma was causing problems that led to the bishop not allowing Rebecca to do communion? What did John do to show his love for Rebecca? Rebecca’s dad suffered a bad stroke, but was it a result of stress? He was med linked to a better equipped hospital farther away. What was his recovery?