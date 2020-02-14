Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Rebecca’s Choice” (Book 3 of the trilogy)
AUTHOR: Jerry Eicher
In book two we learned about John and Rebecca’s relationship, and followed John’s bad accident and the long recovery. The family struggles with Aunt Emma inheriting the three farms and a huge amount of money continue in this book as well. Emma, who was a widow, passed her inheritance onto Rebecca who was not a family member, but a former student of Emma’s. How did this cause more trouble for Emma’s family? Her brothers Ezra and Abe were not interested in any part of it, but why was Rachel so determined to get it before Rebecca? Rachel was a conniver and had young Luke, her son, take a letter from Emma’s mailbox addressed to a lawyer. What was in the letter? What did they do with it?
Rachel despised her husband’s farming and tired of being poor, but when Reubon began raising goats and making money he was happy. What did Rachel do to try ruining his success? She was never bothered with her devious actions! She even tried poisoning the goats. How? Did Reubon find out it was his wife doing this horrible act to make him a failure? She helped with minor duties concerning the goats and only when he asked her and at the same time plotting how to kill the goats. What happened the day Reubon fell off the ladder in the barn? Was it an accident? Was Rachel at fault? How bad was he hurt? How did Rachel cope with having a stillborn baby?
When Rebecca attends the funeral for Emma in a different town she meets her former boyfriend Atle who was Mennonite. They do meet together but discover they are not meant for one another and should move on with their lives. How did John accept this on her return home? Was Rebecca truthful to him? How and who started the rumors Rebecca would marry John for his money? If Rebecca married an Amish man she would inherit all the inheritance from Emma. Could it be Emma was causing problems that led to the bishop not allowing Rebecca to do communion? What did John do to show his love for Rebecca? Rebecca’s dad suffered a bad stroke, but was it a result of stress? He was med linked to a better equipped hospital farther away. What was his recovery?
How did the family and Rebecca learn that years ago Emma being Amish was in love with a Mennonite man named Manny Troyer? How did Rebecca get letters written for 20 years by Emma to Manny? Why would someone want her to have them? What did she do with the letters? The Amish community wanted Rebecca punished for having kept Atle’s ring for years, promises made but broken, her inheritance, lots of money, a Mennonite man’s visit made them wonder and the rumors mounted. What was the solution to all these issues? Did John and Rebecca marry?