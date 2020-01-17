Bookworm Buddies by Becky

I found Linda’s life exciting since we were both teachers. She taught English and German for K-8 and has her own blog. Her days started at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast in the communal kitchen and by 8 a.m. she was ready to teach kindergarten in the morning and grades 4-7 in the afternoon. Students spoke Hutterisch which is a German dialect. She attended the evening services at 7 p.m., with supper prior to the service. By 9:30 p.m. Linda finds time to read and relax after a very busy day. Manitoba curriculum was used in her school. Teachers were hired by Portage la Prairie School District. Residential schools were built in 1884, but attendance became compulsory in 1920. Why did it take so long for that to occur? The government funded the schools, but the churches managed them which I found to be interesting. Much tragedy occurred because 30% of Aboriginal children were forced from their homes, family influences, and culture. Another 40% suffered from tuberculosis resulting in death. Others suffered from abuse. How were these sad situations handled? by whom? The last residential school was closed in 1986.