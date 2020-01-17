Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Hutterite Diaries: Wisdom From My Prairie Community”
AUTHOR: Linda Maendel
The Amana Colonies in Iowa helped the Hutterites get their start in America, but they abandoned communal living. Where in America did they settle?
I found Linda’s life exciting since we were both teachers. She taught English and German for K-8 and has her own blog. Her days started at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast in the communal kitchen and by 8 a.m. she was ready to teach kindergarten in the morning and grades 4-7 in the afternoon. Students spoke Hutterisch which is a German dialect. She attended the evening services at 7 p.m., with supper prior to the service. By 9:30 p.m. Linda finds time to read and relax after a very busy day. Manitoba curriculum was used in her school. Teachers were hired by Portage la Prairie School District. Residential schools were built in 1884, but attendance became compulsory in 1920. Why did it take so long for that to occur? The government funded the schools, but the churches managed them which I found to be interesting. Much tragedy occurred because 30% of Aboriginal children were forced from their homes, family influences, and culture. Another 40% suffered from tuberculosis resulting in death. Others suffered from abuse. How were these sad situations handled? by whom? The last residential school was closed in 1986.
At 2 1/2 years old children attend nursery school run by mothers of the community. At age 5 they are permitted to eat in the children’s dining room until they are 15. Then they are considered adults and join the workforce and contribute to the community wherever needed.
Another interesting part of Linda’s story was the fact prisoners from a nearby facility worked on farms during World War II. After the war, prisoners had to be repatriated, but some returned to Canada. Others returned to their homelands to help rebuild their devastated country. Linda shares in detail the description of their weddings, harvesting potatoes, and the many projects her community supports.
In 1991 a fire destroyed the furniture factory. How did this tragic event affect the community? Would it be rebuilt? In Linda’s community a communal kitchen, laundry facilities, and vehicles were shared. Purchases of large items or construction projects were decisions made by all the baptized men. Smaller items, including toiletry items, snacks and cleaning supplies were handled by the financial manager and his wife. Interesting, right? Hutterites have modern homes, the best machinery and vehicles. Technology is a big challenge!
Linda, with four other young women, were given permission from the church to travel to Europe for three weeks learning and seeing sites of the persecutions of Annabaptists, including the site where 71 were beheaded in one day. Standing up for their biblical truths resulted in many deaths. How did the four women use their newly acquired knowledge on their return home?