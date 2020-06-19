Bookworm Buddies by Becky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TITLE: “A Marriage Made in Heaven or Too Tired for an Affair”

AUTHOR: Erma Bombeck

Remember Erma Bombeck and her sense of humor? Her story is full of humor over just the daily events and concerns in her life. She and Bill dated seven years before their marriage in 1949. They were poor and totally unprepared for marriage! For just $150 they bought a 12-year-old Plymouth and they were happy. For their first anniversary Bill gave her a fishing license as they shared a meal of chili in candlelight. The impact of TV controlled everything, including meals were planned around the programs, and social life was defined according to TV too. Was marriage a mistake? What was happening in this relationship? They became good at comforting one another the first year together as Erma had her tonsils out, had mumps, teeth needed straightening and hospitalized for kidney infection while Bill suffered from a slipped disk.

Between 1954-58 they adopted a little girl named Betsy who was 7 months old. Their lives now took on a purpose they never had before. Priorities were rearranged and schedules were obliterated! When Betsy was just 13 months old Erma was pregnant with Andrew and three years later Matthew was born. At age 40, Erma had the misfortune of losing a baby and also she had two miscarriages.