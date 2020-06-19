Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Marriage Made in Heaven or Too Tired for an Affair”
AUTHOR: Erma Bombeck
Remember Erma Bombeck and her sense of humor? Her story is full of humor over just the daily events and concerns in her life. She and Bill dated seven years before their marriage in 1949. They were poor and totally unprepared for marriage! For just $150 they bought a 12-year-old Plymouth and they were happy. For their first anniversary Bill gave her a fishing license as they shared a meal of chili in candlelight. The impact of TV controlled everything, including meals were planned around the programs, and social life was defined according to TV too. Was marriage a mistake? What was happening in this relationship? They became good at comforting one another the first year together as Erma had her tonsils out, had mumps, teeth needed straightening and hospitalized for kidney infection while Bill suffered from a slipped disk.
Between 1954-58 they adopted a little girl named Betsy who was 7 months old. Their lives now took on a purpose they never had before. Priorities were rearranged and schedules were obliterated! When Betsy was just 13 months old Erma was pregnant with Andrew and three years later Matthew was born. At age 40, Erma had the misfortune of losing a baby and also she had two miscarriages.
She shared lots of humor about the duties of being a new parent and chaos in everyday living. Her sense of humor got her through each and every day. Going out on a date was like playing “Twenty Questions.” Who will be there? What time are we coming home? Will the kids be OK while we are gone? Will we have a good time? Typical questions of new parents right?
Erma earned $3 a week for writing a column about funny things happening in her household. Within three weeks the Long Island paper asked her to do three columns a week! How would this job affect her children? Would Bill consider her a competitor? Was this a chance for her writing career to expand? Would extra burdens be put on her family? Her focus was on her three teens and Bill. A grown child who comes home to live can throw a marriage into a tail spin. Having three kids in their 30s unmarried was a huge concern for Erma. Would they ever get married? Would she ever be a grandmother? What were they waiting for?
Technology added stress to their marriage as Bill was involved with it, but Erma avoided technology, as it affected their way of living, communication skills, voting, traveling, shopping and raising the children. Erma had a contract with ABC network for five days a week in LA doing the “Maggie” sitcom which lasted six weeks. Why was it canceled? How did her family function when she was gone all week? She compared a house to a child because they both need maintenance, support, supervision, attention and goals. Interesting comparison I thought. If you like easy reading and humor this is a book for you.
