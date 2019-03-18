TITLE: “A View from the Buggy”
AUTHOR: Jerry Eicher and Nathan Miller
The two authors have interesting life experiences that they share with peers. Jerry who lives with his family in Virginia was raised as an Amish boy and taught school. Nathan and his family live in Michigan, and he is a member of the Old Order Amish.
The 56 short stories will bring laughter, tears and a dose of Amish wisdom to the reader. Tales of fishing, hunting, household chores, farming methods, animal escapades with children, baking mishaps, a day in an Amish school, silo filling, barn raisings, buggy wrecks, weddings and Christmas caroling name just a few of the true inspiring stories shared. This book is a good read for any age! You will learn how the Amish handle great tragedies and how their faith relates to everyday life. As diligent workers they find happiness in giving more than in receiving. I kept this book in the vehicle and found it to be a good source when waiting at appointments or just waiting for someone or something. Enjoy!
