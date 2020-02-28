Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Their peanut industry was struggling until 1959 when things changed for the better. They added new storage warehouses, a peanut cleaner and dryer, and a shelling plant to the business. They also went into the liquid nitrogen business and built a corn plant.

As the racial tensions were building, Jimmy decided to run for the Senate against Joe Hurst and he won. Joe had votes thrown out and announced himself as a winner. Jimmy fought it and proved dirty politics was going on. Joe even burned down anyone’s business who was a threat to him, so the Carters faced a big fear for their business. Rosalynn ran the family business while Jimmy was in the Senate for two years . She shares a lot of the obstacles and issues they faced and worked through on his road to presidency. Jimmy became U.S. president in 1976. The West Wing was Jimmy’s and the East Wing was considered hers. He drastically cut the magazine and newspaper subscriptions that were costing over $85,000 a year and cut the number of cars and drivers. The most painful disagreement was about staffing. Disagreement with who? How was it resolved? How did the simple and plain Carters adjust to life in the White House? Did the four children adjust to their political family life?

As first lady, along with her personal staff, she was responsible for entertainment at the White House, any lectures and briefings by the president, vice president, cabinet members and senior staff, and for press coverage of most events. There were seven calligraphers on staff when they moved into the White House and Jimmy reduced the number down to three. Autographing was a huge job by itself. It is amazing how many duties a first lady has and how involved she is with the political issues her husband is dealing with. The easiest policy was not to accept any gifts at all. They found that was hurtful to the senders when the gifts were returned so you guessed it......Jimmy changed that rule. How? They experienced criticism in the second year of Jimmy’s presidency. By whom? How was Rosalynn criticized? How was it handled? There is so much more to her story one must read this very interesting and honest story from the first lady herself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0