Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “First Lady from Plains”
AUTHOR: Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn’s mother was a teacher and her dad had many occupations, including being a farmer, running an auto repair shop, bus driver, and worker in a general store. He passed away at age 44 due to leukemia. Rosalynn was 13 at the time and was one of four children. She shares a lot about her early family life and how little things in life were important to her and her family.
Read and enjoy on your own. Much of her story is about her life with Jimmy Carter who she married in 1946. For the first two years of her married life she was alone with her young son John William. What was Jimmy doing at that time? Her parents accepted the marriage even though Rosalynn was only 18. Jimmy’s parents were reluctant because they had bigger and better plans for him. What was that? They were blessed with four children.
The year 1954 was a tough year for everyone in Plains because of a drought and often they had no money to pay bills. Jimmy and Rosalynn struggled, too, but one time they bought shoes for a family who sent their little girl to school barefoot until the cold weather came. Then the little girl would stay home. Also the family had no heat or plumbing and no meat in their diet but the Carters did what they could to help out others like this family.
Their peanut industry was struggling until 1959 when things changed for the better. They added new storage warehouses, a peanut cleaner and dryer, and a shelling plant to the business. They also went into the liquid nitrogen business and built a corn plant.
As the racial tensions were building, Jimmy decided to run for the Senate against Joe Hurst and he won. Joe had votes thrown out and announced himself as a winner. Jimmy fought it and proved dirty politics was going on. Joe even burned down anyone’s business who was a threat to him, so the Carters faced a big fear for their business. Rosalynn ran the family business while Jimmy was in the Senate for two years . She shares a lot of the obstacles and issues they faced and worked through on his road to presidency. Jimmy became U.S. president in 1976. The West Wing was Jimmy’s and the East Wing was considered hers. He drastically cut the magazine and newspaper subscriptions that were costing over $85,000 a year and cut the number of cars and drivers. The most painful disagreement was about staffing. Disagreement with who? How was it resolved? How did the simple and plain Carters adjust to life in the White House? Did the four children adjust to their political family life?
As first lady, along with her personal staff, she was responsible for entertainment at the White House, any lectures and briefings by the president, vice president, cabinet members and senior staff, and for press coverage of most events. There were seven calligraphers on staff when they moved into the White House and Jimmy reduced the number down to three. Autographing was a huge job by itself. It is amazing how many duties a first lady has and how involved she is with the political issues her husband is dealing with. The easiest policy was not to accept any gifts at all. They found that was hurtful to the senders when the gifts were returned so you guessed it......Jimmy changed that rule. How? They experienced criticism in the second year of Jimmy’s presidency. By whom? How was Rosalynn criticized? How was it handled? There is so much more to her story one must read this very interesting and honest story from the first lady herself.