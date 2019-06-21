TITLE: “Sammy, Child Survivor of the Holocaust”
AUTHORS: Samuel Harris and Cheryl Gorder
This is a true story of hope and courage. Sammy’s real name was Szlamek and he lived in Poland during the 1930s. His dad, Shmuel was married twice and had seven children. After the first wife died, Shmuel married her sister and Sammy was from the second family. At age 4 Sammy could read and swim very well. His life was peaceful and happy.
In 1939 the Germans invaded Dublin and enforced curfews on the Jews including darkness and quietness in the homes. Nobody was allowed to leave their homes. Often the elderly, infirm, and mentally ill were gassed or murdered outside of town. Jews were forced to live within a barbed wire area known as the ghetto. Germans took pride in demoralizing the Jews.
Sammy and sister Sara were fortunate to have Rosa as their caretaker after all their family had been put on on train to be taken to the gas chambers. Hunger was a huge problem for the remaining Jews who tried to stay in hiding and seek safety. Sara and Sammy were sent to two different families. Sam lived in a potato cellar with 20 other Jews until Sara figured a way to get him out and come to the concentration camp where she worked. Who was Rosa? Why were the children separated if she was the caretaker? How were the children saved from facing death?
Because Sammy was very young he was kept in darkness most of the time at the camp. They were surrounded with lice, fleas, filth, hunger and disease. When the children were free, Sammy wolfed down a pound of butter since it was his first taste of real food in years. Jan. 17, 1945 was a bitterly cold day and Sammy tried keeping his feet warm by wrapping rags around them.
Both children end up in an orphanage and Sammy is teased a lot and beaten by the older kids there. What happened to Rosa? Will Sara and Sammy ever find a stable home? How long will they be in the orphanage? What would their adult lives be like? Will they remain in Poland?
The story of their difficult lives reminds us to find good in everyone and to love not hate.
