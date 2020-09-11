Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Her singing career started when she was in first grade singing at school programs and participating in talent shows as a fifth-grader winning honors. In high school she enjoyed basketball and track.

She married Charlie in 1976, but her brother didn’t attend the wedding. Why? Her first big hit song was recorded the same year. What was it? Before she had her own bus her band traveled in vans with trailers. As her career was taking off her marriage was in danger, her cousin Dianna committed suicide, and her cousin Gary’s execution when baling wire touched a utility pole took a toll on her. She sang in smoky clubs for a long time before she was discovered by a scout and then things changed. How? When did she go to Nashville? What songs made her a star? She performed with Mel Tillis, Conway Twitty, Ronnie Milsap and Mickey Gilly.

For eight years she contracted with Mercury and was on the road a lot. Why did she request to leave Mercury? She remarried after her 11 years with Charlie ended. How did this affect her children? Did they travel with her group? She was chosen Female Vocalist of the Year in 1984 and two years later became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and doing music videos. Performing at Carnegie Hall was one of the highlights of her life.