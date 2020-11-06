Bookworm Buddies by Becky

After months of suffering under Nazi rule how did Papa get train tickets for Aniela and himself to get to Sweden which was a neutral country? Since money was scarce how did Papa pay for the tickets? A secret kept from Aniela for a very long time! While traveling to Sweden Aniela witnessed a young family dragged off the train and the young father was killed, leaving the mother and children stranded. What were they to do now? This train ride was never forgotten by Aniela, as she was full of questions. Christmas was being celebrated in Sweden, but what kind of holiday would Papa and Aniela share? What gift did she receive from Papa? Why was it so special? How would her friends back in Warsaw be celebrating? Would they be able to celebrate at all? Were they safe?

Aniela was thrilled to arrive in Chicago where they would live with her Aunt Eliza and Uncle Stan who spoiled her and Papa. How did cousins Henryk and Leopold accept their newly met cousin from Warsaw? Was this all a dream? Her American name became Nellie. What would American schools be like for a seventh-grade Polish girl? How would holidays be celebrated with her new found family in Chicago? Imagine eating full delicious meals every day with no rationing, going shopping with her Aunt Eliza for a new wardrobe, girl discussions with her aunt, and making new friends. This seemed all too good to be true, so Aniela was very grateful to Papa for getting them to America and to her aunt and uncle who graciously took them in. Aniela was thrilled when Mrs Harris, a teacher, presented her with an old piano from school, and she was thrilled with John Storton, a piano teacher, who was willing to work with Aniela. Would she be able to get her longtime dream?