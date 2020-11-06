Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Voyage from Poland During World War II (Aniela Kaminski’s story)”
AUTHOR: Clare Pastore
The people of Warsaw did what they could to prepare for Nazi attacks. What did they do? The Polish army fought bravely as bombs were dropped on their city almost every day. Why was Hitler doing this?
Aniela lived with her dad above their little butcher shop. Her mother had passed away when Aniela was very young. What did her mother die from? Children played wearing gas masks, shopkeepers piled sandbags and food along with medical supplies that were scarce. People sick and hungry never gave up hope. How did Aniela and her young friends handle such tough situations? How much did they understand? How long could Warsaw stay out of Nazi hands? What did it mean to be prisoners of the Third Reich? What happened to people who disobeyed rules? Would the British and French help? Why was this happening? The Polish were stripped of all their rights. Polish people were being dragged from their homes and homes destroyed as many people were shot because they were Jews. Why did Hitler hate the Jewish people so much? Would Aniela and her friends be safe with Nazis everywhere?
Aniela’s piano teacher, Stefan, had been arrested and everything in his apartment destroyed, including the grand piano on which she took lessons. Her dream was to be a world famous pianist like her mother. How would Stefan be treated as a prisoner? What had he done so wrong? Children had to often hide from the Nazis just to attend classes within homes of friends.
After months of suffering under Nazi rule how did Papa get train tickets for Aniela and himself to get to Sweden which was a neutral country? Since money was scarce how did Papa pay for the tickets? A secret kept from Aniela for a very long time! While traveling to Sweden Aniela witnessed a young family dragged off the train and the young father was killed, leaving the mother and children stranded. What were they to do now? This train ride was never forgotten by Aniela, as she was full of questions. Christmas was being celebrated in Sweden, but what kind of holiday would Papa and Aniela share? What gift did she receive from Papa? Why was it so special? How would her friends back in Warsaw be celebrating? Would they be able to celebrate at all? Were they safe?
Aniela was thrilled to arrive in Chicago where they would live with her Aunt Eliza and Uncle Stan who spoiled her and Papa. How did cousins Henryk and Leopold accept their newly met cousin from Warsaw? Was this all a dream? Her American name became Nellie. What would American schools be like for a seventh-grade Polish girl? How would holidays be celebrated with her new found family in Chicago? Imagine eating full delicious meals every day with no rationing, going shopping with her Aunt Eliza for a new wardrobe, girl discussions with her aunt, and making new friends. This seemed all too good to be true, so Aniela was very grateful to Papa for getting them to America and to her aunt and uncle who graciously took them in. Aniela was thrilled when Mrs Harris, a teacher, presented her with an old piano from school, and she was thrilled with John Storton, a piano teacher, who was willing to work with Aniela. Would she be able to get her longtime dream?
A year later when she is in the eighth grade a surprise visitor from Warsaw shows up on their doorstep. Who do you think that was? What the journey to America like for this person? She learned Hitler put Jews into concentration camps and in over crowded areas called ghettos. Over 10 million people were killed because they didn’t conform to Hitler and his ideas. Were her friends able to escape from Warsaw? Were any of her friends in the camps or in the ghettos? Their visitor from Warsaw had all the answers to the many questions Aniela had pondered for so long. Read the book to find the answers for yourself.
