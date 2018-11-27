TITLE: Lucky Man -- a Memoir
AUTHOR: Micheal J. Fox
Perhaps you have heard of and know Michael J. Fox from the sitcom “Family Ties” or from the movies: "Back to the Future," "Doc Hollywood," "The Secret of My Life" or "Spin City." Now you can learn about his personal life from this memoir filled with compassion, love, gratitude, humor, fear, and grief.
Michael lived his childhood days in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada. He had a very close relationship with his grandmother whom he called Nana. She felt sorry for Michael because of his small body, being hyper, and was considered an oddity. Nana passed away in 1972 and it was Michael’s first experience with death of a loved one. How would his interest and talent of writing poetry and music or drawing cartoons carry on without her support and guidance?
In high school he aced the fine arts, but math and sciences were failures. Harsh reprimands from his parents didn’t change the grades. His parents eventually let him quit school after several attempts of compromise with faculty, credit for work experience tutoring , and making up courses but to no avail.
Michael’s career began when he was 16 starring in a CBS comedy called "Leo and Me." Life in Hollywood was great for his career, but he lived in low slum areas, not taking care of himself, and bills piled up. Now what should he do? Rejections hurt! Drinking became a big problem for Michael. Did he get help for this? Who could help him?
In 1982, "Family Ties" became a turning point in his life and TV sitcoms. Within six short years he was famous. He and Tracy were married in 1988 with only 70 guests attending and what surprised me was no close relatives were invited. Why?
Exasperation, fear and frustration were his constant companions and worsened after his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease in 1991. He kept this secret from the public for seven years, but after People magazine broke the news in 1998 he received world wide support and his story was the “big” news story as it inspired and gave hope to others suffering from the disease. Often he asked himself: “Why me? How did I get this disease? How will it affect my wife and four children? How will it affect my career? Is it over? “
There is a very detailed explanation of his brain surgery in 1998. Why did he have such surgery? Did it work? The disease allowed him to rearrange his life and to get more out of it. So many details of his life and the progression of PD are shared in a heart -warming manner. He developed the Michael J. Fox foundation for research, funding, and distribution. Read more on that at the end of his story. This is a very interesting read if you know someone who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease.
