TITLE: “Diana”
AUTHOR: Sarah Bradford
Diana was one of five children born to John Althrope and Frances Roche. She was only 6 years old when her mother left the family, leaving Diana with deep scars. She felt torn between a devastated dad and an absent mother. Her mother lost custody of the children for desertion and adultery. Both parents remarried and the children were raised by their dad and stepmother.
All the Spencer children were intelligent, but Diana always felt she was not one of them because she lacked self-confidence in her younger years. When she was in high school she claimed a sense of her own destiny for higher things. We all know how true that turned out to be!
Her life with Prince Charles was difficult from the start as he always loved Camilla and kept that relationship going despite his marriage to Diana and he spent little time with his two sons. Diana was a devoted mother to her boys. She married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, but it was a constant struggle and distance between them deepened as time went on. Diana got along very well with Princess Margaret, but the rest of the royal family disregarded her. Diana claimed that was the “most hurtful” thing. After William’s birth she suffered from depression with no support or help from the family. After the couple separated she tried to mend the relationship with Prince Charles but he stayed loyal to Camilla and yet had relationships with Diana and in 1984 Harry was born. Soon rumors spread that she was having an affair with her personal deputy, Mannakee who was then fired. Two years later he was killed in a motorcycle accident. The rumors continued about her life with other men, especially a guard officer James Hewitt and later Hasnat Khan from Pakistan. Despite all this turmoil Diana was more loved and very popular throughout the world than Prince Charles. As Princess of Wales, Diana continued her worldly activities and was highly respected everywhere she traveled. Her life with the paparazzi was told in detail up to her tragic death on Aug. 31, 1997.
The author separates myths and facts by using exclusive interviews and eye witness testimonies of her life. She includes several pictures of Diana, a her family, and her work throughout the world.
