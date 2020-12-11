Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Terrorist attacks were common. When 10 young men terrorized one of the largest cities for three days 50 travelers were killed and ambulances failed to respond to the wounded. Was there no police protection? Soon after the attacks an election was held, keeping the officials in office, the sewage lake was drained and filled in, slum dwellers consoled one another, and a school and hospital were built for these slum children. Would life improve with these changes? Would Abul’s family be able to move out of the slum area? The Annawadians were filled with hope after years of tension over religion castes, power and the economy. By 1991 about 100,00,000 Indians were freed from poverty. Only six of the 3,000 slum residents had permanent jobs. A few people continued to trap rats and frogs to fry for dinner, and if food was scarce the girls did not eat. Abdul made $11 a day from going through garbage bins and selling the items. Would things improve for him? Three ways out of poverty were: entrepreneurial niche, politics and corruption.