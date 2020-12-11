Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Behind the Beautiful Forevers”
AUTHOR: Katherine Boo
This story takes place in 2008 in the slums of India. Abdul is one of 11 living with his parents in one of the poorest areas of India. Abdul, his sister, and his father were accused of beating a woman named Fatina who also was known as One Leg. Obvious how she got that name, right? Were they guilty? Were they arrested?
Fatina was married and mother to three children who she abused by using her metal crutch. She wanted to be respected and attractive, but people thought that was inappropriate for her being a crippled person. Because she beat her 8-year-old daughter so badly others stepped in to help. What did they do and who were they? Why did Fatina drown her 2-year-old in a pail of water? One day Fatina set herself on fire. How badly was she burned? Who did she blame? The father worked 14 hour days sorting through garbage of the rich to help support his family. Eventually the two girls were taken away from the family. Where did they go?
Young girls in the slums died all the time under dubious circumstances. Sick children were often killed because the cost of their care could not be met. Stories of Asha, Sunil, Manju, Karem, Anil, and Rahul revealed these unfortunate events in detail. Life was very difficult in the slums. What led to Manju’s attempted suicide? What was the future for these young Indian children?
Terrorist attacks were common. When 10 young men terrorized one of the largest cities for three days 50 travelers were killed and ambulances failed to respond to the wounded. Was there no police protection? Soon after the attacks an election was held, keeping the officials in office, the sewage lake was drained and filled in, slum dwellers consoled one another, and a school and hospital were built for these slum children. Would life improve with these changes? Would Abul’s family be able to move out of the slum area? The Annawadians were filled with hope after years of tension over religion castes, power and the economy. By 1991 about 100,00,000 Indians were freed from poverty. Only six of the 3,000 slum residents had permanent jobs. A few people continued to trap rats and frogs to fry for dinner, and if food was scarce the girls did not eat. Abdul made $11 a day from going through garbage bins and selling the items. Would things improve for him? Three ways out of poverty were: entrepreneurial niche, politics and corruption.
