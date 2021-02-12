Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Life That Matters: The Legacy of Terri Schiavo”

AUTHOR: by Mary and Robert Schindler

Terri’s parents are the authors of this true story and they wanted to share Terri’s difficult journey in life hoping it would be help and hope for other families. Her life was cut short in years but her death was prolonged and agonizing for 15 long years.

How did her husband handle the situation when Terri was diagnosed as “Persistent Vegetative State”? What part did her parents play in decision making? When did the legal battle between parents and husband Michael start? Was anyone looking out for what was best for Terri? Her story was nationally known as it entered the U.S. Supreme Court. How long did the legal maneuvers continue? What became of the millions of dollars awarded to Terri for her care?

On April 24, 2001 the feeding tube was removed and Terri was left to die as the judge ordered. Even though the courts were emotionless the country was extremely full of emotion and love for Terri and her family. On Oct. 20, 2003 a new law had been passed to save her life. Already she had gone one week with no food or water and was still alive. What would be next for her?

Years of agony and pain are shared in detail as her story unveils. It was amazing to learn Gov. Bush of Florida and Pope John II joined forces on Terri’s behalf. What did they do and did their efforts help? Because of Terri’s horrible court experiences and delays that eventually led to her death as the medical procedures were all removed her parents founded the Terri Schindler Schiavo Foundation to save lives and fight for rights of severely disabled people. Terri’s story touched lives of millions world wide and a story that readers won’t put down easily.

