Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Dog Handlers Incorporated entrusted Matt Roberts to bring the puppy home to Maryland and to Alice, but things turned out to be a horrible experience for Cinnamon, Mark, Alice, Mark’s sister Christine and all the organizations involved in helping to arrange the necessary transport for the dog. Matt had abandoned the puppy at an airport. Why? Who did he give the puppy to? Would he claim her later? Why did Matt lie, saying the dog was in Turkey when all along the puppy was in Bishkek? Now a long search began and Mark’s sister, Christine, had a major part in the investigation and search. Because Cinnamon was not a military dog she was not allowed to fly on military planes and some airlines simply refused. Cinnamon’s story of life on the base in Afghanistan and being abandoned was known worldwide. With several animal groups, the Department of Defense, animal shelters and animal rescue teams, the search was intense and long. Who was caring for the puppy? Was she OK? After a long heart-breaking search and no good results or answers, Mark gave up, but his sister, Chris, continued. She contacted the Turkish Airways, the Red Cross, Noah’s Wish, World Society for Protection of Animals, the American embassy, Animal Transport Companies, Yulia Ten the head of Animal Welfare Society of Kyrgyzstan, and finally CNN and FOX. Should Chris tell her brother and Alice of her attempts? Should she wait to be sure Cinnamon was found? Through a series of very frustrating events, Yulia was the last hope in finding Cinnamon and getting her to Mark and Alice who lived in Maryland. How did they learn the puppy was never in Turkey? Why didn’t the dog handler Matt cooperate? Was Cinnamon taken care of in Beshkek? Would the caretaker there be willing to give her up? Mark offered a reward for finding and getting Cinnamon home. Who would receive the reward?