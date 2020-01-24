Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “44 Days Out of Kandahar”
AUTHOR: Christine Sullivan
On Oct. 12, 2005 Lt. Cmdr. Mark Effer was called up and would be sent to Afghanistan for at least six months. What would his responsibilities be there? What about his job at home? What about his wife, Alice? Mark’s request to get back into the Reserves failed, so off to war! His goal was to be a commander on the next board or he’d not make retirement. What could he do to keep from being deployed? Was this order a mistake? Mark had only 16 days to prepare legal documents, POA, wills, bank accounts, and Alice’s spousal active duty ID card. Mark’s deployment was unusual for the Navy receiving and accepting a Request for Forces from the Army. Mark’s team was a guinea pig in a real life experiment by the Army! After eight weeks of training, the unit came home for Christmas for eight days. Then off to Kandahar, where the story of Mark and Cinnamon began.
Cinnamon was a 3-month-old puppy who brought much happiness to the military men when she wandered onto their base. Mark was just one of many individuals who showed compassion for this puppy. Cinnamon’s story is an emotional journey filled with many challenges and obstacles. When Mark was about to return to the United States he planned to bring the puppy along for his wife, Alice, who had rescued many dogs in the past. Recently she grieved over the loss of a longtime dog and companion. The colonel had granted Mark’s wish for taking the puppy home, but how would this take place? At what cost?
Dog Handlers Incorporated entrusted Matt Roberts to bring the puppy home to Maryland and to Alice, but things turned out to be a horrible experience for Cinnamon, Mark, Alice, Mark’s sister Christine and all the organizations involved in helping to arrange the necessary transport for the dog. Matt had abandoned the puppy at an airport. Why? Who did he give the puppy to? Would he claim her later? Why did Matt lie, saying the dog was in Turkey when all along the puppy was in Bishkek? Now a long search began and Mark’s sister, Christine, had a major part in the investigation and search. Because Cinnamon was not a military dog she was not allowed to fly on military planes and some airlines simply refused. Cinnamon’s story of life on the base in Afghanistan and being abandoned was known worldwide. With several animal groups, the Department of Defense, animal shelters and animal rescue teams, the search was intense and long. Who was caring for the puppy? Was she OK? After a long heart-breaking search and no good results or answers, Mark gave up, but his sister, Chris, continued. She contacted the Turkish Airways, the Red Cross, Noah’s Wish, World Society for Protection of Animals, the American embassy, Animal Transport Companies, Yulia Ten the head of Animal Welfare Society of Kyrgyzstan, and finally CNN and FOX. Should Chris tell her brother and Alice of her attempts? Should she wait to be sure Cinnamon was found? Through a series of very frustrating events, Yulia was the last hope in finding Cinnamon and getting her to Mark and Alice who lived in Maryland. How did they learn the puppy was never in Turkey? Why didn’t the dog handler Matt cooperate? Was Cinnamon taken care of in Beshkek? Would the caretaker there be willing to give her up? Mark offered a reward for finding and getting Cinnamon home. Who would receive the reward?
Emails from all around the world came to Chris as people heard Cinnamon’s story and wanted to help. They offered support, prayers and hope! Should the puppy stay in Beshkek? If found, would the trip be too hard on the puppy? Could another trusted dog handler travel with Cinnamon? Very confusing for many because of obstacles, challenges and a multitude of details that needed to be worked out once Cinnamon was found. Who was Mike Thomsen? What was his part in all this search and rescue? It took three weeks to find Cinnamon and then a 26-hour flight from Beshkek, to the base, to Moscow, New York and finally home to Maryland. The 44 long days were over now, but how would Cinnamon adapt to life with Alice and Mark? How would she adapt with another puppy recently taken in by Alice? Christine shared so many details on the rescue of Cinnamon, making this a story to be read by all animal lovers.