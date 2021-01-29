Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Splashes of Joy in the Cesspools of Life” (book two of three in “The Best of Barbara Johnson” series)

AUTHOR: Barbara Johnson

Barbara, as a popular Christian speaker, shares many humorous events in this second book of hers. I will share just a few of these stories with you, starting with her embarrassing moment during an important speech. She was wearing spandex pantyhose that was a gift to her on April 1, but the problem was they went up to her neck like a muff. Was this gift meant to be a joke? From who? How did she handle it during the speech? Was the audience aware of her problem?

She put scriptures on the back of household products such as joyful verses on the JOY bottle, making chores less boring as the job gets done! She compares her husband Bill, who is a pessimist to herself who is an optimist. Pessimists may be more right, but an optimist has more fun. Is she right? Which are you? Her life was not all humor as the first book showed us. Her daughter was murdered and her 11-year-old son died due to myocarditis. How did she handle these tragedies? How did she get herself out of this cesspool of pain? Within nine years she had four tragedies to deal with and how did memories help her cope?

What kind of accident caused her husband’s blindness? What other injuries did he sustain? Would he have a complete recovery? What caused their house fire? She describes the grieving process in detail hoping it would help others even though grieving varies for all people. Because laughter can control pain and is good for the soul she includes several sayings and parables throughout the book. Her stories of motherhood are funny and easy to relate to with laughter as they are so true. You never get out of motherhood role but why do mothers cry so much? I liked her saying “To be in your children’s memories tomorrow you have to be in their lives today.” One distraught mother asked Barbara for help for her son Greg who was gay, lived in a tiny dark room that smelled like cat dung, had no money and had quit college because of peer pressure. Would Greg listen to Barb: Would he accept help offered to him?

