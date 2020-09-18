Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Mother Teresa tended to lower-caste people of India and a prime example of virtue. She believed because they had struggled all through life and treated badly they deserved to die like angels and with dignity. If a person feels insecure and holds back he or she misses out on many opportunities. Random acts of kindness is a good way to reach out to someone in need. Think about that and how can you do an act of kindness.

Motherhood has often been described as the best job in the world. A mother has many roles but needs to take time to enjoy the natural beauty all around, slow down, and take time for the family. Notice the simple pleasures such as children presenting you with a bouquet of dandelions. In my case I often got them along with bouquets of yellow rocket and noticed the pride in the child’s eyes! These short stories all mothers can relate from describing fingerprints on walls, runny noses, messy rooms, destroyed or broken dishes and knickknacks but some day these things you will long for when the child has grown and moved on with their lives. Along with motherhood duties memories are made that children and parents both can treasure in later years. Stop and think of the memories you have made so far in your life.