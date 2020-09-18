Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Stories for a Woman’s Heart”
AUTHOR: compiled by Alice Gray
This book is divided into eight sections dealing with topics of love, friendship, virtue, motherhood, encouragement, memories, life and faith. These are short stories ranging from one page to four pages and often a poem or adage included.
What does friendship mean to you? How important is friendship to you? Do you find it difficult to form new friendships? We are reminded that friendships create memories that nourish us, keep us warm and give us much needed comfort. Even in the worst situations there are common threads that bind us together because friendship comes in many ways. It might be a wave, a porch visit, babysitting, a day in the park, a phone call or a hand written letter. Have you found friendship in such situations? I have done lots of letters and phone calls during this staying at home order.
We are reminded that love, too, comes in different forms such as a love of a pet, a love for reading, a love for sports, love for family members, love for a child’s drawing done especially for you. Tough love through discipline is difficult to do but is a must when bringing up young children. Tough love might be watching your child making mistakes, learning responsibility and accepting the child for what they are and not what a mother wanted them to be. Encouraging words or a smile can be a turning point for a struggling life like little Joey traveling alone on a flight between visits with divorced parents. What was the flight like for Joey? Who did he connect with? Did their friendship continue after they departed and went their own ways? How many kinds of love have you experienced?
Mother Teresa tended to lower-caste people of India and a prime example of virtue. She believed because they had struggled all through life and treated badly they deserved to die like angels and with dignity. If a person feels insecure and holds back he or she misses out on many opportunities. Random acts of kindness is a good way to reach out to someone in need. Think about that and how can you do an act of kindness.
Motherhood has often been described as the best job in the world. A mother has many roles but needs to take time to enjoy the natural beauty all around, slow down, and take time for the family. Notice the simple pleasures such as children presenting you with a bouquet of dandelions. In my case I often got them along with bouquets of yellow rocket and noticed the pride in the child’s eyes! These short stories all mothers can relate from describing fingerprints on walls, runny noses, messy rooms, destroyed or broken dishes and knickknacks but some day these things you will long for when the child has grown and moved on with their lives. Along with motherhood duties memories are made that children and parents both can treasure in later years. Stop and think of the memories you have made so far in your life.
Do you save things for special occasions? I do and I know that is not right. Because life is fragile we should enjoy each day as a gift from God. How do you do that? Do you have courage for the sad times and sorrows that come along in life? How do you handle crisis ? Read and enjoy!
