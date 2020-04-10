Bookworm Buddies by Becky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TITLE: “Snow Falling on Cedars”

AUTHOR: David Guterson

The story occurs on San Pedro Island in Puget Sound, but before sharing it let’s learn about the Japanese couple Hatsue and her husband Kabuo. Hatsue was the oldest daughter of five and did hard labor in the fields since the age of 7. She married Kabuo in a tar-paper Buddhist chapel and eight days later he joined the military because he needed and wanted to show his loyalty to the United States and his country.

San Pedro Island was a fishing area of mostly gill netters, but it was a lonely life, so many fishing men turned to fishing halibut. Kabuo and Carl were not the best of friends but fished the same area. Carl was found dead and Kabuo was accused of murder. Kabuo found himself in a cell with no windows or no bars in the court housebasement. Of course it was furnished with a bunk, toilet, sink and a light bulb hung from the ceiling. For 77 days Hatsue visited her husband in jail every day and often bringing their young children along. What could she do to help her husband? Was he guilty? How much of this ordeal did the three children understand?

At the trial Carl’s mother tesified that she had objected when her husband sold land to the Miyamoto family simply because they were Japanese. Seven acres of land were sold for $4,500, but payments were not met and the land dispute went on for years involving more people. Who? Why? More money? Carl Jr. was alive with a head wound when he entered the water, according to the coroner’s report. There were many details about finding the body and the coroner’s job but too much information for me! Several military men testified in court that Kabuo was highly capable of killing based on what they had witnessed in service. The state had not produced a shred of evidence to suggest premeditation nor had they proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime presented had occurred. Was Kabuo innocent? Guilty? What was the cause of Carl’s death? Consider the title of this book, too. What does it refer to?

