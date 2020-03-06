Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “While I Was Gone”
AUTHOR: Sue Miller
This was not one of my favorite books, but it was from Oprah’s Book Club so I chose it for that reason only. I don’t usually read novels .
You have free articles remaining.
Joey’s story begins in the summer of 1968. She was depressed and wanted to get away for awhile, although she was married to Ted and had taught in the local high school for a short time. She began a long string of lies including telling Ted she was going to Washington, and she told her boss she was going to Maine to care for her sick mother.
Joey went to Boston for seven months and lived in a group house with Eli, Dana, Larry, Duncan, John and Sara. As college students and having jobs, they didn’t see much of one another. Joey got a job as a waitress in a seedy bar called the Ace of Spades. Everyone in the house lived from week to week, as money was scarce. She and Dana became good friends, so when Joey found Dana dead one day she grieved deeply in her own way while the roommates grieved too. Duncan moved out, Sara shut herself from everyone, Larry took over the household chores, and Eli kept quiet. The newspaper stories were kept alive with many contradictions about Dana’s death.
Did Joey keep in contact with her husband who was a doctor? How did Dana’s life end? Why was Dana jealous of Joey? During this time Joey lied about her name and was known as Licia among friends or sometimes Felcia. Why did she change her name? After the autopsy Dana’s body was released to her two sisters who came from Chicago. They were angry and bitter, believing the media and putting blame and guilt on the roommates. Would those feelings change?
At the age of 23 Joey separated from Ted and went to live with her mother in Maine. They enjoyed shopping together, going to concerts, museums and luncheons. She was fortunate to get a job with the local vet because she loved animals. Her dream was to have her own vet clinic some day. She shared a lot of animal stories within her own story. She married Daniel who was the pastor she had met at an airport. He had lots of patience with Joey and not concerned about her past life. Joey owned her own vet clinic and had a huge surprise one day when Jean Benett brought a 9-year-old dog into her clinic. What was wrong with the dog? Who owned the dog? Why didn’t the dog’s owner bring the dog in?
How did Joey meet her old friend Eli? Would it rekindle feelings and memories of her past? Any regrets? She agreed to meet Eli and learned something that shocked her. What was that? Why did she keep it a secret from Daniel? When she went to the police to give new information on Dana’s death nothing was done and yet the case had remained opened for years. She shared family holidays that included her three children and how important that was to her. She described in details the differences of each girl and how proud she and Daniel were of them. They enjoyed attending one of Cass’s gigs where she was the lead singer. Being professionals she and Daniel were absorbed in their careers, but found time for family and their very good friends Eli and Jean. She reminds us that revisiting the important times in one’s life with a friend can be very beneficial for both.