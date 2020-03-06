Bookworm Buddies by Becky

At the age of 23 Joey separated from Ted and went to live with her mother in Maine. They enjoyed shopping together, going to concerts, museums and luncheons. She was fortunate to get a job with the local vet because she loved animals. Her dream was to have her own vet clinic some day. She shared a lot of animal stories within her own story. She married Daniel who was the pastor she had met at an airport. He had lots of patience with Joey and not concerned about her past life. Joey owned her own vet clinic and had a huge surprise one day when Jean Benett brought a 9-year-old dog into her clinic. What was wrong with the dog? Who owned the dog? Why didn’t the dog’s owner bring the dog in?

How did Joey meet her old friend Eli? Would it rekindle feelings and memories of her past? Any regrets? She agreed to meet Eli and learned something that shocked her. What was that? Why did she keep it a secret from Daniel? When she went to the police to give new information on Dana’s death nothing was done and yet the case had remained opened for years. She shared family holidays that included her three children and how important that was to her. She described in details the differences of each girl and how proud she and Daniel were of them. They enjoyed attending one of Cass’s gigs where she was the lead singer. Being professionals she and Daniel were absorbed in their careers, but found time for family and their very good friends Eli and Jean. She reminds us that revisiting the important times in one’s life with a friend can be very beneficial for both.