TITLE: “The Gift”
AUTHOR: Wanda Brunstetter
SERIES: Prairie State Friends, Book 2
The author’s ancestors were part of the Anabaptist faith. Her husband Richard grew up in a Mennonite community in Pennsylvania. Her books are trusted by many Amish who credit her for giving readers a deeper understanding of the people and their customs.
Adam Beachy was 5 and sister Mary was 8 when their mother, Cora, deserted them, her Amish faith, and filed for divorce from their dad.
For 25 years he wondered why and where was she? Why didn’t she want her children? When Adam was old enough he moved from Indiana to Illinois where he purchased a hardware store. He was a very bitter man and then suddenly he becomes a father figure to his three nieces. (Amy is 10; Linda is 7; Carrie is 4) His sister Mary and her little family were on the way to visit Adam when they were involved in a bad accident. A semi truck hit their van head on killing both Mary and her husband, leaving the girls as orphans. Who would tell the girls what had happened ? How would they grasp such tragic news? Are they old enough to understand death? Because their elderly grandparents and a single uncle could not financially take the girls in it became Adam’s responsibility. How would Adam handle being in the role of father? With the store business who could help him out? Would Leah and Adam marry just for the need of a mother figure for the girls? How would Leah’s family react to such an agreement if it was to be true?
Cora lived in Chicago for years but when divorced from her second husband, Dr. Evan after a 20-year marriage and a son Jared. Because Jared was a rebellious teenager at 14, she decided to move out of Chicago knowing as a nurse she could easily find work elsewhere. Jared had his own questions: What led to the divorce? Can’t you work it out? What did I do wrong to push Dad out of my life? Eventually Cora and Jared moved to Arthur, an Amish community advertising for a nurse in a rural clinic. She loved the peaceful slow pace life there, but Jared hated it. Would Jared accept and adapt to this new lifestyle? What happened when he became friends with another rebellious teen? After Jared’s visit on Thanksgiving to his dad’s place in Chicago how did his attitude change? How did Cora and Adam finally meet and learn their true connection after so many years? Would Adam be forgiving of his mother’s actions? How would this affect the girls knowing Cora was Grandma?
Forgiveness, acceptance, and tolerance are some of the themes presented in the life lessons shared throughout the book. Now time to read book three in the series.
