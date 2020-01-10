Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Let it Go” AUTHOR: Chris Williams
Chris and Michelle met in high school and double dated a lot but not with each other. After high school Chris went on a mission trip to Paraguay and on his return home he and Michelle dated for three years. They were married in 1988 at the Salt Lake Temple. It seemed to be a perfect family until a fatal car crash took the lives of pregnant Michelle and Anna. Ben, who was 5 years old, had serious life threatening injuries. He had to learn to walk, to talk, and feed himself. The unborn child was removed from the womb and put into Michelle’s arms. The impact had detached their hearts from the main arteries which was the cause of their deaths. The crash brought back memories of Chris and his experience years earlier that resulted in killing two small children. He was a 16-year-old driver.
How did Chris overcome the tragedy then? How will he overcome this recent tragedy? Can he raise the four children as a single parent? Will he find a new love? The driver of the car,Cameron, was not 18 years old. His family attended the funeral of Michelle and Anna, and Chris was able to forgive him. Would Cameron be tried as an adult or as a juvenile?
Chris’s faith was tested and strengthened several times throughout his grieving. Loneliness was brutal! Rebuilding his family became his priority. Who was Mikkel? Would she be his new wife? She was a widow with two children ages 2 and 4.
In 2009, a film crew worked with Chris and Cameron, who was in jail, to produce a documentary on forgiveness. It was titled “My Burden Was Made Right” and it was made available for internet viewing in July of 2010. Read this exciting but sad story to find out how Chris and his kids moved on in their lives.