Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Chris and Michelle met in high school and double dated a lot but not with each other. After high school Chris went on a mission trip to Paraguay and on his return home he and Michelle dated for three years. They were married in 1988 at the Salt Lake Temple. It seemed to be a perfect family until a fatal car crash took the lives of pregnant Michelle and Anna. Ben, who was 5 years old, had serious life threatening injuries. He had to learn to walk, to talk, and feed himself. The unborn child was removed from the womb and put into Michelle’s arms. The impact had detached their hearts from the main arteries which was the cause of their deaths. The crash brought back memories of Chris and his experience years earlier that resulted in killing two small children. He was a 16-year-old driver.